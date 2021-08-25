 Skip to main content
Stahlacker plates five for Arlington in win over Logan View
Stahlacker plates five for Arlington in win over Logan View

Arlington

A six-run second inning propelled Arlington softball to a 10-3 win over Logan View Wednesday.

The Eagles took advantage of a pair of walks in the bottom of the first to stake out a 2-0 lead. 

Hannah Stahlacker drove in both runs with a single up the middle. 

Logan View tied the game on a two-RBI triple off the bat of Kaitlyn Heinke, who then came in to score on an error to put the Raiders in front 3-2. 

The lead was short-lived as Arlington rallied for six runs in the home half of the second to claim the lead for good. 

A three-run home run from Stahlacker highlighted the frame, capping off her 5 RBI evening.

Arlington added a run in the fourth and the fifth to set the final score. 

Hailey Brenn picked up the win for Arlington, tossing 6 1/3 innings while allowing six hits and striking out three to three walks. 

