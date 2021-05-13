STATE BOUND: 30 FHS athletes punch ticket to state out of A-1 district meet

COLUMBUS—Records fell and state spots were secured Wednesday at the Class A-1 district in Columbus as both Fremont track teams claimed runner-up finishes.
The Lady Tigers compiled a team score of 142, trailing champion Lincoln Southwest by 15 points while the Tigers jumped Southwest in the final race of the day to finish with 97 points. Kearney won the boys title with 157 points.
“It was one of our best meets of the season,” Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers said.
The Lady Tigers will send 17 athletes in 12 different events including five events that will feature a trio of Fremont athletes.
“That’s a high number for us, but that’s kind of what we probably expected,” Roffers said. “That just shows our team depth.”
The boys will be sending 13 athletes in nine events to Omaha.
“With this team, we are very, very pleased we got thirteen guys in,” Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon said. “We’ve had more guys before, but those thirteen, there are some state points there.”
All three Lady Tigers relay teams secured spots in Omaha.
The 4x100m crew of Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Emmalee Sheppard and Tania Gleason set a new school record in the one-lap race, securing a time of 49.48 to hold off Lincoln Southwest by .05 seconds. The quartet set the school record in the process of becoming a district championship.
“We’ve been right on the edge of that this entire season and we’ve really stretched our second handoff a little bit, so I thought that made a difference, plus with Tania on the anchor edging (Lincoln Southwest’s Nikki) Dirks there out at the end was a great way to wrap up the regular season,” Roffers said.
Gleason had a busy day, qualifying in the 100m and the 200m. Gleason posted a 12.57 in the 100m to take third. In the 200m, Gleason broke the 26 second mark to record a 25.87.
Cooper also earned a spot in the 100m, clocking a time of 12.98, finishing sixth in the finals heat.
Gleason capped off the day with the Lady Tigers 4x400m relay team—Elli Dahl, Glause and Sheppard—which finished second in 4:02.95.
Lucy Dillon and Taylor McCabe both punched their tickets to Omaha in the 400m, coming in second and third respectively. Dillon logged a 57.73 while McCabe ran a 59.22. Sheppard rounded out the trio with a 1:00.61 - the third fastest non-medalist time in the state.
Dillon, McCabe and Shelby Bracker also all reached the state meet in the 800m, claiming spots 2-3-4 in the race. Dillon led with a time of 2:17.7 followed by McCabe at 2:18.81 and Bracker in 2:19.05.
In the 3200m, Fremont secured three spots at the state meet with the Dahl sisters finishing back-to-back. Elli Dahl clocked a 11:25.91 to finish second while Maris Dahl finished third in 11:30.49.
Mia Wagner finished sixth with a time of 11:43.46, but notched an at-large spot.
Elli Dahl came back to win the 1,600m, edging out Kearney’s Hannah Godwin by .52 seconds—5:02.07 to 5:02.69. Dahl’s time is a new Fremont record in the race.
Maris Dahl also qualified in the 1,600m, finishing fourth in 5:20.71.
Emily Nau finished just outside of the automatic qualifier spot with a time of 5:22.71 to take fifth, but comfortably earned an at-large spot.
The 4x800m team of Mara Hemmer, Shelby Bracker, Nau and Mia Wagner clocked in at 9:47.95 to finish second behind Lincoln Southwest.
Hailey Newill won the pole vault with a personal best of 10’6”—the lone competitor at the meet to clear the height.
Hadeley Dowty finished second in the discus with a throw of 118’7”.
The Lady Tigers secured two spots in the shot with Mia Knigge taking home a runner-up finish with a throw of 39’1”—a best best—and Mackenzie Kinning finishing fourth with a heave of 38’ 5 ¼”. Ellah Hofer finished sixth in the district standings with a throw of 36'2", but reached the state meet as one of the top eight non-medalist throws - her throw would have earned a medal at all three other districts.
On the boys side, the Tigers 4x800m team of Paulo Torres, Owen Wagner, Aaron Ladd and Nolan Miller secured the top spot in the event with a 8:05.82.
Tyson Baker won the 400m with a 50.10 while Micah Moore also notched a third place finish in 50.69.
Carter Waters took third in the 3200m in 9:39.98 and also came in fourth in the 1600m.
Zac McGeorge took seventh in the 3200m with a time of 10:00.75, but earned the eighth fastest non-medalist time across the four Class A districts - by .1 seconds - to reach the state meet.
Fremont occupied three of the top four spots in the 800m, led by champion Braden Taylor, who logged a 1:55.01 to win the event.
Baker took third in 1:56.67 followed by Nolan Miller in fourth in 1:56.98.
“We’ve never had three guys on the same team under 1:57 before, so that was huge,” Sellon said.
Taylor also finished third in the 1600m.
Moore, Drew Sellon, Taylor and Baker capped the day off with a 3:22.76 in the 4x400m to leapfrog Lincoln Southwest in the team standings.
Ashton Sagehorn punched his ticket to state with a third place finish in the 300m hurdles with a 41.76.
Brady Walter finished sixth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.87, qualifying for state with an at-large bid.
Drew Sellon came home as an individual district champion, clearing 13’6” in the pole vault to win the event.
Mark Mendoza, who missed most of the season due to injury, secured the fourth spot out the district at 12’6”, securing the spot on the jumps.
“I am so happy for him,” Dave Sellon said. “That’s been a real struggle for him and he has made it through and competed like a champion for him.”
The Class A state track meet is set for next Wednesday, May 19.