STATE CHAMPIONS - McCabe's 16, Murphy's clutch three leads Fremont to the promised land

LINCOLN - Four years of work - really a lifetime’s worth - finally bore fruit Friday night inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Fremont has its state title.

Three years of postseason baby steps - being denied entrance into the postseason by decimal points in 2019, the program’s first state win in 2020, settling for runner-up in 2021 - culminated into claiming the only piece missing from the Tigers’ senior class trophy case.

Behind 16 points from Taylor McCabe and a clutch three from McKenna Murphy, the Tigers vanquished Lincoln Southwest 37-30 for the program's first state title.

Fremont’s foremost goal for the season was in danger of slipping away, again, late in the fourth quarter.

The stingy Southwest defense had kept the Tigers hallmark offense in check for 30 minutes of action, keeping the Silver Hawks clinging to a 30-29 lead.

Insert Murphy, the only non-senior in Fremont’s line-up.

The sophomore drained a kick-out three from Bella Keaton, sending the Tigers in front 32-30 with a minute, 41 seconds left.

“It was pretty cool to hit that,” Murphy said. “It gave everyone momentum, everyone was screaming, cheering. It pushed us on the defensive side as well.”

Fremont never trailed after that moment, converting seven of eight free throws while holding Southwest to two points the rest of the way to close out the title clinching victory.

As the Silver Hawks did when springing an upset of No. 1 Millard South in the semifinals, Southwest jumped the Tigers, building an 11-5 lead.

The Tigers shot an atypical 1-10 from the field with the only points coming from a pair of Sarah Shepard free throws and a three out of the hand of Emmalee Sheppard.

“Lincoln Southwest plays great defense, so we didn’t get a lot of transition like we normally get and I think that’s one of the reasons the score was lower,” Flynn said.

Southwest’s lead grew to seven before McCabe took over the contest. Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year scored nine of the next 11 points for Fremont, briefly pushing Fremont in front.

“I wasn’t going to go out like that in my last game,” McCabe said.

Still, the Silver Hawks took a 17-16 lead into the intermission.

“We’re not used to having 16 points at the half, but it was a one-point game at half and it didn’t matter if it was 20-19 or 30 to 29,” Flynn said.

McCabe scored the next five points out of the break for Fremont, part of her 16 point effort.

Southwest didn’t allow Fremont to get any separation, overtaking the Tigers again for a 26-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Macy Bryant shouldered the scoring in the final, finishing a traditional three-point play to bring Fremont within three, 30-27, then found a way to power up another basket, setting up Murphy’s heroic shot.

“I knew this was it,” Bryant, who ended the night with nine points and seven rebounds, said. “For us seniors, this was it. There’s no practice tomorrow, there’s no game tomorrow, there is nothing tomorrow. It’s tonight and it’s now or never.”

Fremont ends its first championship season with a record of 27-2, setting the new bar for greatness within the program.

"This one felt like a four-year journey because we were so close," Flynn said. "These guys kept believing in themselves and the coaches and it's just a great feeling. It really is."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0