top story

STATE RECORD - Fremont drains 21 three-pointers in win over Lincoln Southeast

FRE_012222_FHS GBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Taylor McCabe prepares to shot a three-point shot during the Tigers game against Lincoln Pius X in the HAC tournament championship game. McCabe made nine three's during Fremont's 81-42 win over Lincoln Southeast Thursday as the Tigers set a new state record with 21 made three's in a game.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Add another three-point record to the Fremont girls basketball team's collection. 

The Tigers drained 21 three's - breaking the previous Nebraska record of 19 by Seward in 2016 - in an an 81-42 win over Lincoln Southeast Thursday. 

Unsurprisingly, senior Taylor McCabe was at the center of the record breaking effort. 

The Iowa basketball commit shot 75% from beyond the arc, knocking down nine three-pointers to finish with 33 points. 

McCabe - who currently ranks second all-time in the state of Nebraska with 329 career three's - is up to 53 three's this season. 

Fremont put the result of the game out of question in the first quater, opening up a 31-7 lead. 

By halftime that lead ballooned to 49-20. 

The Tigers shot 65% from deep in the opening 16 minutes connecting on 13 of 20 shots from range. 

Fremont finished the game shooting it at a 52.5% clip (21 of 40). The Tigers took just 15 shots from inside the arc, making eight. 

McKenna Murphy got in on the three-point action, draining five to finish with 19 points. 

Bella Keaton added three three's, ending the night with 11 points. 

Six Tigers made a three with Macy Bryant adding two along with one from both Elise Estudillo and Sarah Shepard. 

Fremont set the total combined made three-pointers in a game record last season against Papillion-La Vista, 

The victory also extends Fremont's win streak to 14.

Fremont returns to action Tuesday against Lincoln Southwest. The game was previously scheduled to be played on Jan. 14.

