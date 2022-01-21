STATE RECORD - Fremont drains 21 three-pointers in win over Lincoln Southeast

Add another three-point record to the Fremont girls basketball team's collection.

The Tigers drained 21 three's - breaking the previous Nebraska record of 19 by Seward in 2016 - in an an 81-42 win over Lincoln Southeast Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, senior Taylor McCabe was at the center of the record breaking effort.

The Iowa basketball commit shot 75% from beyond the arc, knocking down nine three-pointers to finish with 33 points.

McCabe - who currently ranks second all-time in the state of Nebraska with 329 career three's - is up to 53 three's this season.

Fremont put the result of the game out of question in the first quater, opening up a 31-7 lead.

By halftime that lead ballooned to 49-20.

The Tigers shot 65% from deep in the opening 16 minutes connecting on 13 of 20 shots from range.

Fremont finished the game shooting it at a 52.5% clip (21 of 40). The Tigers took just 15 shots from inside the arc, making eight.

McKenna Murphy got in on the three-point action, draining five to finish with 19 points.

Bella Keaton added three three's, ending the night with 11 points.

Six Tigers made a three with Macy Bryant adding two along with one from both Elise Estudillo and Sarah Shepard.

Fremont set the total combined made three-pointers in a game record last season against Papillion-La Vista,

The victory also extends Fremont's win streak to 14.

Fremont returns to action Tuesday against Lincoln Southwest. The game was previously scheduled to be played on Jan. 14.

