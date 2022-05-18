State track: A guide for all of Fremont's races in Omaha

It’s finally time for the biggest track meet of the year.

The Class A state track meet begins Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.

The Fremont girls will be attempting to defend their state title while the boys are seeking to better their runner-up finish from a year ago.

Individually, Elli Dahl will have a chance to repeat in both the 1600m and the 3200m after taking the all-class gold in both events as a junior.

Both the boys and girls 4x800m teams are in a spot to defend their state titles from a year ago.

The track meet begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Class A State Track Schedule

(Races will be run Class B girls, Class A girls, B boys, A boys)

Wednesday, May 189:30 a.m.—Boys Shot Put—Tyler Suer, First Flight.

11:30 a.m.—Girls Discus—Hadeley Dowty, Second Flight.

11:45 a.m.—Girls Pole Vault—Hailey Newill.

1:30 p.m.—4x800m Finals—Girls: Mattie Dalton, Mia Wagner, McKenna Olson and Chloe Hemmer. Boys: Paulo Torres, Will Schulz, Caleb Sund and Nolan Miller.

2:45 p.m.—110m hurdles Prelims—Boys: Brady Walter, First Heat.

3:05 p.m.—100m Prelims—Girls: Tania Gleason, Second Heat; Ella Cooper, Third Heat. Boys: Micah Moore, Third Heat

4 p.m.—400m Prelims—Girls: Lucy Dillon, First Heat; Taylor McCabe, Second Heat; Sydney Glause, Third Heat. Boys: Tyson Baker, First Heat.

4:40 p.m.—3200m Finals—Girls: Elli Dahl. Boys: Carter Waters, Juan Gonzalez, Aaron Ladd.

6 p.m.—300m Hurdles Prelims—Boys: Ashton Sagehorn, First Heat.

6:30 p.m.—200m Prelims—Girls: Tania Gleason, Third Heat; Sydney Glause, Third Heat. Boys: Micah Moore, Third Heat.

Thursday, May 19 9 a.m.—Boys Pole Vault—Drew Sellon

11:30 a.m.—Girls Shot Put—Mackenzie Kinning, First Flight; Mia Knigge, Second Flight

11:30 a.m.—Boys Long Jump—Hunter Rich, First Flight

1:30 p.m.—800m Finals—Girls: Mattie Dalton, First Heat; Lucy Dillon, Second Heat; Taylor McCabe, Second Heat. Boys Tyson Baker, First Heat; Braden Taylor, Second Heat; Nolan Miller, Second Heat.

2:10 p.m.—4x100m Finals—Girls: Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Emmalee Sheppard, Tania Gleason, Second Heat

3:15 p.m.—110m hurdles Finals

3:25 p.m.—100m Finals

3:50 p.m.—400m Finals

4:15 p.m.—1600m Finals—Girls: Elli Dahl. Boys: Nolan Miller, Carter Waters, Braden Taylor.

5 p.m.—300m hurdles Finals

5:10 p.m.—200m Finals

5:45 p.m.—4x400m Finals—Girls: Tania Gleason, Taylor McCabe, Sydney Glause and Lucy Dillon; Boys: Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker.

*All relay teams are based on the district teams and are subject to change.

