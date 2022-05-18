 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State track: A guide for all of Fremont's races in Omaha

  • 0
FRE_051822_FHS Track Preview_p1.jpg

Fremont's Elli Dahl leads the pack towards the finish line during the district meet last week in Kearney. The senior will attempt to defend her individual state titles in the 1600m and 3200m when the state track meet begins on Wednesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

It’s finally time for the biggest track meet of the year.

The Class A state track meet begins Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.

The Fremont girls will be attempting to defend their state title while the boys are seeking to better their runner-up finish from a year ago.

Individually, Elli Dahl will have a chance to repeat in both the 1600m and the 3200m after taking the all-class gold in both events as a junior.

Both the boys and girls 4x800m teams are in a spot to defend their state titles from a year ago.

The track meet begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Class A State Track Schedule

(Races will be run Class B girls, Class A girls, B boys, A boys)

Wednesday, May 189:30 a.m.—Boys Shot Put—Tyler Suer, First Flight.

11:30 a.m.—Girls Discus—Hadeley Dowty, Second Flight.

People are also reading…

11:45 a.m.—Girls Pole Vault—Hailey Newill.

1:30 p.m.—4x800m Finals—Girls: Mattie Dalton, Mia Wagner, McKenna Olson and Chloe Hemmer. Boys: Paulo Torres, Will Schulz, Caleb Sund and Nolan Miller.

2:45 p.m.—110m hurdles Prelims—Boys: Brady Walter, First Heat.

3:05 p.m.—100m Prelims—Girls: Tania Gleason, Second Heat; Ella Cooper, Third Heat. Boys: Micah Moore, Third Heat

4 p.m.—400m Prelims—Girls: Lucy Dillon, First Heat; Taylor McCabe, Second Heat; Sydney Glause, Third Heat. Boys: Tyson Baker, First Heat.

4:40 p.m.—3200m Finals—Girls: Elli Dahl. Boys: Carter Waters, Juan Gonzalez, Aaron Ladd.

6 p.m.—300m Hurdles Prelims—Boys: Ashton Sagehorn, First Heat.

6:30 p.m.—200m Prelims—Girls: Tania Gleason, Third Heat; Sydney Glause, Third Heat. Boys: Micah Moore, Third Heat.

Thursday, May 19 9 a.m.—Boys Pole Vault—Drew Sellon

11:30 a.m.—Girls Shot Put—Mackenzie Kinning, First Flight; Mia Knigge, Second Flight

11:30 a.m.—Boys Long Jump—Hunter Rich, First Flight

1:30 p.m.—800m Finals—Girls: Mattie Dalton, First Heat; Lucy Dillon, Second Heat; Taylor McCabe, Second Heat. Boys Tyson Baker, First Heat; Braden Taylor, Second Heat; Nolan Miller, Second Heat.

2:10 p.m.—4x100m Finals—Girls: Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Emmalee Sheppard, Tania Gleason, Second Heat

3:15 p.m.—110m hurdles Finals

3:25 p.m.—100m Finals

3:50 p.m.—400m Finals

4:15 p.m.—1600m Finals—Girls: Elli Dahl. Boys: Nolan Miller, Carter Waters, Braden Taylor.

5 p.m.—300m hurdles Finals

5:10 p.m.—200m Finals

5:45 p.m.—4x400m Finals—Girls: Tania Gleason, Taylor McCabe, Sydney Glause and Lucy Dillon; Boys: Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker.

*All relay teams are based on the district teams and are subject to change.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Knights advance to state

Trio of Knights advance to state

DAVID CITY – A trio of Knights will represent Bergan at the Class C state track meet after earning a spot out of the C-2 district meet Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News