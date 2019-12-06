A returning nucleus, including a pair of defending state champions, is expected to lead the Fremont Bergan wrestling team in 2019-20.
"I'm excited for this group," Bergan head coach Curtis Marolf said. "There is a part of me that thinks this team can be better than we were last year. They've set some pretty lofty goals this year. If they can accomplish those goals, they will be."
Marolf said during a team meeting, minus coaches, the Knights said they want to go undefeated in duals, be a team state champion and wrestle at duals state.
"Those are about as high of goals as you can get," he said. "They understand that if everyone works hard and does their part, they are good enough to give anyone a run for their money this year."
Bergan, on the strength of three individual state champions, finished second in the Class D team race in February in Omaha. One of those champions, Jacob Johnson at 145 pounds, graduated and is now playing football for Midland University. He will serve as an assistant coach for the Knights this winter.
Bergan's other two first-place finishers, Caden Arps at 113 and Peyton Cone at 220, return along with 182-pound third-place finisher Ethan Villwok. Also back are state veterans Cal Janke, Koa McIntyre and Eli Simonson.
The Knights, who open their season Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invitational, are making the move to Class C this season.
"It is a step up for us competition-wise," Marolf said. "Depth is probably the biggest difference in all of this, but we see a lot of these teams during the season. Now we will also see them at state. We wrestle Class A, B and C teams and we wrestle in Iowa. I think seeing strong competition played a role in our success last year. We want to challenge ourselves early and often."
Arps, a sophomore, will make the move to 120 pounds.
"Arps is a tough kid and a heck of a competitor," Marolf said. "He is a state champion and on his quest for No. 2. The kid is a hammer.
Cone, a senior, will be back at 220.
"He'll start the season with a big old target every time he steps on the mat," Marolf said. "He is looking to defend that state title. He is a kid that is as strong as an ox and flexible. He has enough of a wrestling background that he is pretty good with positioning. It came together for him last year and I think he can do it again this year. He'll just have to go out each time and earn it. I know he'll work his tail off."
Villwok, a senior, is back at 182 and is looking for better things this season.
"This is his last chance to go for the whole thing," Marolf said. "He is good enough to be a state champion. He is confident and is growing in his wrestling abilities. He gives great effort and is a good leader. He could be at the top of the podium this year."
Simonson, who is a committed walk-on for the University of Nebraska football team, has also been impressive with his leadership. The senior will compete at 285.
"He has been nothing short of fantastic with his attitude, his leadership and his effort," Marolf said. "He is what you'd like to see out of a returning state qualifier."
You have free articles remaining.
Janke is part of a talented sophomore class for the Knights. He competed at 126 last year. He will open at 138, but the plan is for him to eventually move to 132.
"We think that will be best for him," Marolf said. "It is an option and we'll see how he feels at that weight or if he is better off at 138."
McIntyre had an outstanding track season as a freshman sprinter. He will now look to return to the state wrestling tournament in the 170-pound class after competing at 160 a year ago.
"He is Koa McIntyre 2.0," Marolf said. "He is bigger, faster and stronger. The kid is dangerous. He lost six matches last year he probably shouldn't have lost because of mistakes, but we've cleaned some of those things up and he has learned from that experience. I truly believe he can be a state champion if he really gets after and a few things go his way."
The Knights will be open at 106. Last year's 106-pounder, Tyler Allen, is moving up to 113.
"I'm looking forward to what he can accomplish," Marolf said. "He doesn't complain about anything and has a good attitude."
Freshmen Griffin Helgenberger and Tommy Connell look to compete at 126 and 132, respectively. Connell could eventually make the move to 126 at the Christmas break.
Sophomore Owen Pruss will open at 145, but could eventually move to 138. Freshman Kade McIntyre and sophomore Ben Simonson could compete at 152 with the former possibly moving to 145.
Senior Dylan Marchand, in his first year at Bergan, has been impressive at 160.
"He has done some nice things," Marolf said. "There isn't a kid in the room that can defend some of the things he does. That is pretty big praise for him, but he hasn't wrestled for a few years so he has a lot of stuff to work on, too."
Freshman Zain Ericksen could also see time at 160 or eventually 152. Junior Andrew Fellers will begin the season at 170, but could eventually move to 152. Freshman Ashton Kempf could help the Knights at 170 or 160 while another ninth-grader, Aaron Fellers, could compete at 182 and (later in the season) at 160.
Freshman Zelan Hurst opens the season at 182, but could eventually move to 170. Junior Martin Meraz will be at 195.
"Martin had a tremendous summer," Marolf said. "He was probably our most improved wrestler over the summer. He beat some good kids at the Wilber Team Camp. I think he'll have a great season."
The Knights, who have 19 athletes on the roster, will have multiple wrestlers compete in various divisions at Howells-Dodge. The lineup is expected to change throughout the season.
"We won't be the same team at the beginning of the year that we are at the end of the year with kids sliding in weight and picking up experience," Marolf said. "We'll be much improved by the end of the season."