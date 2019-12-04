NORTH BEND -- North Bend was one of the hottest area teams in girls basketball the second half of the last season.
After losing to eventual Class D-1 state champion Fremont Bergan on Jan. 12, the Tigers went on to win 11 of their next 13 games to finish 19-8. Those two losses came to C-1 state qualifier West Point-Beemer during the regular season and a 52-48 overtime setback to eventual C-1 champion to Wahoo Neumann in the opening round of the state tournament.
The strong finish down the stretch, including a 46-29 win over Grand Island Central Catholic in the C1-7 district final, has North Bend coach Aaron Sterup optimistic about this season.
"I think (the girls) enter the season with a lot of confidence," said Sterup, who is in his 18th season with the Tigers. "I think playing the state champions in the tournament and really having a chance to win that game not only propelled them into the summer, but also into the season. There are certainly things we need to do better -- we lost eight games last year -- and we have certain weaknesses we need to work on, but as far as the confidence level they feel like they can play with most of the teams we have on our schedule."
Sterup welcomes back seven letterwinners from last season, including Megan Ortmeier. The 5-foot-7 senior averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds as a junior. Also back is 6-1 senior Lauren Emanuel. She averaged 9.1 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds.
The other returning players include Sydney Emanuel, a 5-6 sophomore guard (7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game), Cierra Kluthe, a 5-9 junior wing (6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game), Abby Post, a 5-8 senior center; Ally Pojar,a 5-9 junior forward-center (3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game) and Hannah Williams, a 5-7 junior guard, who is the team's best 3-point shooter.
"I don't know if I've had a team that is quite this athletic," Sterup said. "Everybody that is going to see the floor is an outstanding athlete. We have people that excel in track and other sports and I think most of the time we will have the most athletic team out there."
That type of athleticism might lead to the Tigers doing things on defense that they traditionally haven't done, such as pressing.
"We'd like to press a little bit more and get up and down the court, but since we haven't done that a lot, it is probably going to take some time," Sterup said. "We'll work on things like anticipation and aggressiveness."
Sterup said all the returning players have gotten better from last year.
"I think as a group there has been improvement across the board," he said. "Then you add in Kaitlyn Emanuel (5-10 wing) who is a freshman but will be a heck of a basketball player. I've seen improvement from all of them and that goes back to their confidence. Last year at this time, a lot of these girls hadn't played much and they were still figuring things out and weren't really sure of themselves. Now they know they can play and they are better players. There is confidence all around and that is a good sign."
There are things, though, that the Tigers need to work on.
"We aren't really thick. We have super fast skinny girls and that doesn't always bode well in basketball if you play someone who is really tough and mean and gets after rebounds," Sterup said. "We have to work on our aggressiveness and our overall attitude about being the 'bully on the block' kind of thing. That is not really in our mentality, but that -- a killer instinct -- is an attribute all the goods teams have."
Perimeter shooting is another area Sterup hopes to see improvement, but he thinks the Tigers do have the players that can score from the outside.
"Hannah was close to the school record for 3s last year and Sydney Emanuel can shoot it," Sterup said. "We'd rather they use their athleticism to get to the rim and things like that, but I think we have enough people that can do it that we'll be OK."
Last season it took the Tigers some time to jell, but Sterup thinks a year of experience will be beneficial.
"We were talented at the beginning of last year, but we didn't know how to play together or were used to the varsity (level) so we lost some games early on that we wouldn't have lost if we played later on," he said. "We should be much more polished early on this year. ... I expect more success early, but we have to keep them motivated to improve."
The Tigers open the season Dec. 5 at Twin River.