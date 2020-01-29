The Fremont High School bowling teams were in action Sunday at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha.
Ther varsity boys tied with Columbus for first place in their pod while the girls placed third in their pod.
Nate Stinemates placed 1st on the 1st All-Tournament Team to lead the boys team with high games of 238, 214, and 256 for a series of 708. Cooper Phillips placed 3rd on the 1st All-Tournament Team with high games of 248 and 249 and a series of 679. Chris Emmons placed 1st on the 2nd All-Tournament Team with a high game of 204 and a series of 558. Cole Macaluso had a high game of 269.
Hayleigh Johnson led the girls team. She placed 3rd on the 2nd All-Tournament Team with a high game of 175 and series of 502. Hannah Bates placed 4th on the 2nd All-Tournament Team with a high game of 186 and a 494 series.
Fremont’s JV boys placed 1st in their pod and all 5 JV boys placed on the All-Tournament Team.
Alex Riessen had high games of 248 and 239 and a series of 679, Logan Kunzweiler had high games of 256 and 206 and a series of 595, Nathan Wusk had high games of 180 and 202 and a series of 556, Adam Bergeron had high games of 184 and 191 and a series of 531, and Steven Bowling Jr. had a high game of 180 with a series of 455.
Fremont’s JV girls team placed second in their pod.
Kayleigh McKenzie placed 1st with games of 164, 179 and 197 for a series of 540. Lexi Montoya placed 4th with games of 162, 163 and 138 for a series of 463.
The Fremont Middle School team bowled on Sunday at Strike & Spare’s Bowl in Lexington. Fremont Gold placed 6th while Fremont White placed 8th.
Kailynn Valentine placed 4th on the 1st All-Tournament Team with scores of 129, 135 and 117 for a series of 381. Emma Hill was co-captain on the 2nd All-Tournament Team with scores of 119, 140 and 117 for a series of 376.