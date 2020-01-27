LINCOLN -- Lincoln Southeast held Fremont to just 14 points in the first half — including just four in the first quarter — as the Knights stormed to a 38-14 lead heading into halftime and went on to win 70-41 Friday night.
Sophomore Carter Sintek led Fremont with 11 points.
Ajantae Hogan had 20 points and Taveon Thompson also reached double digits for Southeast with 10 points.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 70, FREMONT 41
|Fremont
|4
|10
|19
|8
|--
|41
|LSE
|21
|17
|19
|13
|--
|70
Fremont--Curry 5, Johnson 5, Lojing 5, Millard 2, Richmond 2, Sintek 11, Moore 6, Cunnings 5.
LSE--Krueger 3, Branch 6, Schneider 9, Dorfmeyer 5, Shannon 7, Thompson 10, Appleget 5, Voss 1, Hogan 20, Johnson 4.