Strong second half lifts St. Edward over Cedar Bluffs
View Comments
spotlight top story

Strong second half lifts St. Edward over Cedar Bluffs

  • Updated
Cedar Bluffs

St. Edward defeated Cedar Bluffs 51-29 in girls basketball action recently.

Cedar Bluffs led 22-19 at halftime but St. Edward outscored the Wildcats 32-7 in the second half.

"We struggled to match their intensity in the second half," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said. "We played well early on by moving the basketball and boxing out and getting great looks. As a group we have to get tougher and be able to match our opponent’s intensity going forward."

Emmy Brown led Cedar Bluffs with nine points.

ST. EDWARD 51, CEDAR BLUFFS 29

Cedar Bluffs 14 -- 29 
St. Edward 11 16 16 -- 51 

ST. EDWARD--Watts 7, Olson 8, Cruise 2, K. Cruise 2, Reardon 24, Cumming 4.

CEDAR BLUFFS--Brown 9, Patyk 2, Shanahan 7, Campbell 3, Classen 8.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News