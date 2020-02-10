Strong second half lifts St. Edward over Cedar Bluffs

St. Edward defeated Cedar Bluffs 51-29 in girls basketball action recently.
Cedar Bluffs led 22-19 at halftime but St. Edward outscored the Wildcats 32-7 in the second half.
"We struggled to match their intensity in the second half," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said. "We played well early on by moving the basketball and boxing out and getting great looks. As a group we have to get tougher and be able to match our opponent’s intensity going forward."
Emmy Brown led Cedar Bluffs with nine points.
ST. EDWARD 51, CEDAR BLUFFS 29
|Cedar Bluffs
|14
|8
|2
|5
|--
|29
|St. Edward
|11
|8
|16
|16
|--
|51
ST. EDWARD--Watts 7, Olson 8, Cruise 2, K. Cruise 2, Reardon 24, Cumming 4.
CEDAR BLUFFS--Brown 9, Patyk 2, Shanahan 7, Campbell 3, Classen 8.