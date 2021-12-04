Strong second half nets Fremont first win

OMAHA - Fremont rattled off 47 points in the second half to pull away from Millard West for a 69-45 win in the final game of the Early Bird Classic Saturday.

“I really liked the way that we played in the second half,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We talked at halftime that we really haven’t established our knockout punch. We know that people are going to give us their best shot when you are rated up there.”

The Tigers held just a two-point advantage, 22-20, going into the second half after a stagnant first 16 minutes of basketball that included a four minute stretch in the second quarter without a point.

“They were really controlling our transition, stopping that and making us have to score in the half-court,” Flynn said.

Millard West briefly pulled in front to start the third quarter, but a four-point play by senior Taylor McCabe.

She scored nine of her team-high 20 during a stretch which allowed Fremont’s lead to reach double-figures at 37-27.

“We had spurts where we looked seasoned where we did nice things defensively then scored at the other end,” Flynn said.

Freshman Brylee Nelsen hit a jumper at the buzzer to return Fremont’s lead to double-digits, 48-36, going into the fourth quarter. Nelsen, who finished with nine points, also scored on a put back on the final play of the first half to give the Tigers the lead at the intermission.

“She really has a basketball mind on her,” Flynn said. “

Ten different Tigers scored in the win with Macy Bryant joining McCabe in double-figures with 12 points, most coming in the second half after dealing with foul trouble in the first half.

Bella Keaton added eight and also dealt with foul trouble in the first two quarters.

“That gets us out of our normal rotation and I think that affected us a little bit,” Flynn said.

Sarah Shepard added seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Fremont returns to action Saturday, traveling to Omaha Benson.

