OMAHA — Mead’s talent at the service line helped the Raiders defeat Boys Town 25-14, 25-13, 25-10 in volleyball action on Tuesday night.
The Raiders delivered 12 aces and only had two service errors while improving to 16-0. Delaney Patocka led the way with five aces while Brianna Lemke had four.
“Overall, this was a solid match for us as a team,” Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. “It showed us there are a few things that we will need to fix before our next match.”
Emily Quinn had 30 set assists.
“Emily is someone that is constantly trying to get better for her team,” Havelka said. “She does a great job of keeping the hitters’ attempts balanced, but also knows who to go to when we need a point.”
Lemke led the Raiders’ attack with 10 kills and hit .333. Rebecca Halbmaier hit .400 and had six kills. Abby Miller and Delaney Patocka had six kills each while Emily Oldenburg added a career-high five kills.
Delaney Patocka had a team-best 17 digs while Demmy Patocka added 11.
The Raiders will host Weeping Water and Cedar Bluffs in a triangular on Thursday night.