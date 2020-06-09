Struble tabbed as next Fremont swim coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Struble will be the next head swim coach for Fremont High School.

Struble is replacing Ali Granger, who recently resigned from the position.

“Fremont High School is happy to welcome Mr. Struble back to our athletic department staff,” Athletic Director Scott Anderson said in a press release. “The relationships that he has built with our swimming student-athletes and his many experiences in the sport of swimming make him a great fit to lead our program.”

Struble is a lifelong swimmer that attended Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Struble competitively at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi and earned DII All-American status in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Struble began his coaching career in 2008 at Swim Omaha and has stops at Ralston High School, Fremont Area Swim Team, Hurricane Aquatics in Miami, Florida and was a Volunteer Assistant for the University of Miami women’s swim team.

Struble was previously an assistant coach for Fremont High School for five seasons.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Nebraska Metro Swimming Hall of Fame.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0