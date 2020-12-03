'Success breeds success' Lady Knights looking to continue successful run on the hardwood

The Lady Knights will need to replace the scoring outputs of Allie DeGroff and Kaia McIntyre, who were the team’s second and third leading scorers a year ago.

Junior Adisyn Mendlik and senior Jadin Ostrand are the only two players in addition to Baker to have seen action in all 26 games last year.

Mendlik was the fourth leading scorer on the runner-up squad at 3.6 points per game.

Senior Anna Prauner also returns with experience after seeing time in 10 games a year ago.

Pribnow said Bergan will be leaning on its sophomore class with the likes of Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker, who saw time as freshman, to build out the roster.

Bergan will also have freshmen additions of Paige Frickenstein and Summer Bojanski to bolster their ranks.

“The style of play that we are going to play, we are going to have to play eight, nine, ten girls any given night,” Pribnow said. “We are going to need all of them and I think a lot of them can play a role for us this year.”

Bergan will have a gauntlet to get through before the postseason as the Lady Knights’ lone regular season Class D opponent comes in their season-opener Saturday against D-2 St. Mary’s.