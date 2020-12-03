'Success breeds success' Lady Knights looking to continue successful run on the hardwood

The Bergan girls basketball has eyes on another deep playoff run after a runner-up finish in Class D-1 a season ago as well as the Lady Knights’ volleyball team success in the fall.
“Success breeds success and when you have a group of girls that have been in that limelight before they really want to get there again,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “There is just something to be said about knowing how to win at that time of the year and getting to a point where you’re comfortable playing deep in the postseason.”
The Lady Knights are coming off a 16-10 season that saw Bergan reach the state title game for a second-straight season.
“We have a lot of good returners from a year ago even though we only return one starter from last year’s team, we have a lot of girls that did some really nice things for us last year,” Pribnow said. “They might not have been a starter, but we saw the potential in them on the floor and I think we really shouldn’t see a lot of drop off.
Senior Lauren Baker will be the focal point of Bergan’s opponent’s scouting reports. As a junior, she averaged a team-high 14 points per game to lead the team while also being the Lady Knights’ second leading rebounder.
“She is just kind of a do-all girl for us,” Pribnow said. “She has a great motor and she really inspires the others around her. She makes everyone on the floor better.”
The Lady Knights will need to replace the scoring outputs of Allie DeGroff and Kaia McIntyre, who were the team’s second and third leading scorers a year ago.
Junior Adisyn Mendlik and senior Jadin Ostrand are the only two players in addition to Baker to have seen action in all 26 games last year.
Mendlik was the fourth leading scorer on the runner-up squad at 3.6 points per game.
Senior Anna Prauner also returns with experience after seeing time in 10 games a year ago.
Pribnow said Bergan will be leaning on its sophomore class with the likes of Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker, who saw time as freshman, to build out the roster.
Bergan will also have freshmen additions of Paige Frickenstein and Summer Bojanski to bolster their ranks.
“The style of play that we are going to play, we are going to have to play eight, nine, ten girls any given night,” Pribnow said. “We are going to need all of them and I think a lot of them can play a role for us this year.”
Bergan will have a gauntlet to get through before the postseason as the Lady Knights’ lone regular season Class D opponent comes in their season-opener Saturday against D-2 St. Mary’s.
“With the schedule we play, loaded with C-1 teams, some B teams, a lot of C-2 teams, it’s a chore,” Pribnow said. “It’s sometimes harder to win games in the regular season than it is in the postseason, so I think success is just knowing that we gave our all in every game.”
Tip-off Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m.
2020-21 Schedule
Dec. 5—at St. Mary’s
Dec. 8—at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Dec. 11—at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 12—Aquinas Catholic
Dec. 18—Lourdes Central Catholic
Dec. 19—at Lincoln Christian
Jan. 5—Blair
Jan. 8—Homer
Jan. 9—at Arlington
Jan. 14—at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Jan. 16—North Bend Central
Jan. 21—Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 22—at Columbus Scotus
Feb. 2—Omaha Concordia
Feb. 4—at Fort Calhoun
Feb. 9—at Oakland-Craig
Feb. 12—at Bishop Neumann
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!