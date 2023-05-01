BELLEVUE - The cubs turned into Tigers at just the right time.

For the third time in three days, Fremont knocked off a ranked opponent, the latest victim being No. 8 Lincoln Southeast.

The Tigers toppled the Knights 4-3 Saturday afternoon to claim the Bellevue Invitational title behind a complete game from Dom Escovedo.

“These last few days have been what we’ve been building for all year,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden.

The bulk of Fremont’s offense came in the top of the second.

A pair of walks and a single by Charlie Richmond loaded the bases for Fremont’s hottest hitter, Brooks Eyler.

The sophomore lead-off hitter laced a single to right field, scoring a pair. Colin Ridder followed it up with an RBI double to extend the Fremont lead to 3-0.

Southeast answered back with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to cut the lead down to one, 3-2.

It stood at that mark until the fifth when Brandt Phillips gave Fremont some breathing room with an RBI groundout, which would stand as the game-winning run.

The Knights returned the game to a one-score margin in the bottom of the sixth, wobbling Escovedo with an RBI single after the first two batters reached. The senior steaded himself by inducing a pair of groundouts to keep the Tigers in front.

“I was just trying to get outs, let my team do the work most of the time,” Escovedo said.

Escovedo handled the seventh himself. After a leadoff single, Southeast attempted to bunt over the runner, only for the senior to make a diving catch in front of the plate for the first out of the inning.

“That’s just my infield instincts kicking in,” Escovedo said.

An error by the Tiger defense and a successful sacrifice bunt eventually put the game-tying and winning run in scoring position.

Fremont opted to intentionally walk Nebraska-commit Max Buettenback to load the bases with two away.

Escovedo showed his fielding prowess again for the third out, snaring a soft dribbler back to the mound to seal the win.

The senior tossed all seven innings, scattering five hits while striking out just one.

“What Dom did a fantastic job of was keeping guys off balance,” Hayden said. “He got a lot of weak ground balls and weak flyouts. That was probably about as good of an outing that I’ve seen in his career.”

The evolution into their final form couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tigers. Coming into the Bellevue tournament, Fremont was 1-7 in one-run games. Exiting the tournament, two of the last three wins have been decided by a single run.

“We’ve been getting closer as the season progressed,” Hayden said. “Mentally, I think we’ve turned the corner a little bit as far as battling through adversity.

The other added benefit of securing a tournament win at the tailend of the season for the Tigers - they have a baseline for what they need to do once district play begins.

Fremont currently sits in the middle of the pack of the wildcard point standings, making a district title a necessity to reach the state tournament.

“It’s great to simulate the feeling of postseason baseball a week before you have to go do it,” Hayden said.

Fremont will have a chance to continue its forward momentum with two more regular season games left on the slate - hosting Norfolk Monday and Lincoln Pius X Tuesday - before district pairs roll out on Wednesday.

Fremont was also included in the most recent Omaha World-Herald baseball ratings, checking in at No. 8 in Class A and No. 10 in the all-class rankings.