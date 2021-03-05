Sydney Emanuel powers North Bend Central to C-1 finals

LINCOLN—North Bend Central’s Sydney Emanuel picked a good day to go for a season-high in points.
The junior carried the offensive load to a tune of 27 points to lead the Lady Tigers back to the Class C-1 state title game in a 60-40 win over Winnebago Friday morning.
“She is out motor, we go as she goes,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “She could score a lot more points if she wanted to. She kind of differs to other people, but she knows when we need her.”
The Lady Tigers needed her offensive output as leading-scorer and younger sister Kaitlyn Emanuel picked up two early fouls and sat for most of the second quarter.
“She is a big scoring threat for us, so when she was out, I knew I had to take it upon myself to try and get to the hoop and try and score to make up for that loss,” Sydney Emanuel said.
The duo powered a 9-0 run that pulled North Bend Central in front for good after an opening Lady Indians 3-pointer.
“Early on, we gave them a couple shots that we didn’t want to, but once we got settled in on defense, I thought we made their shots difficult and that was big,” Sterup said.
North Bend Central ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 21-14 lead.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, who finished with 11 points, picked up her second foul with seven minutes left to go in the second quarter and sat for the rest of the half.
“It worked out because as we went through the game, we thought might as well,” Sterup said. “It certainly wasn’t the plan going in, but that’s what I like about this group. We don’t rely on one or two players.”
A personal 6-0 run by Sydney Emanuel stretched North Bend Central’s lead to double-figures at 28-18.
The Lady Tigers took a 32-20 lead into the intermission.
North Bend Central outscored Winnebago 14-6 in the third period to open up a 46-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We are not notoriously great after halftime, so we really talked about with the lead we had, we could really put ourselves in a good spot if we made a push,” Sterup said.
The win pushes the Lady Tigers into their second-straight state title game and fifth overall as a program.
“We’ve been hoping for this for the entire season, so we are glad to be there,” Sydney Emanuel said.
North Bend Central will face No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia in the C-1 title game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Tee Hawkettes knocked off No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran 29-24 to reach the title bout.
Bailey Kissinger, who scored 12 in the win over the Warriors, leads the Hastings St. Cecilia offense with 15.5 points per game. Katharine Hamburger also averaged double-figures at 10.4 ppg.