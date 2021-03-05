Sydney Emanuel powers North Bend Central to C-1 finals

LINCOLN—North Bend Central’s Sydney Emanuel picked a good day to go for a season-high in points.

The junior carried the offensive load to a tune of 27 points to lead the Lady Tigers back to the Class C-1 state title game in a 60-40 win over Winnebago Friday morning.

“She is out motor, we go as she goes,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “She could score a lot more points if she wanted to. She kind of differs to other people, but she knows when we need her.”

The Lady Tigers needed her offensive output as leading-scorer and younger sister Kaitlyn Emanuel picked up two early fouls and sat for most of the second quarter.

“She is a big scoring threat for us, so when she was out, I knew I had to take it upon myself to try and get to the hoop and try and score to make up for that loss,” Sydney Emanuel said.

The duo powered a 9-0 run that pulled North Bend Central in front for good after an opening Lady Indians 3-pointer.

“Early on, we gave them a couple shots that we didn’t want to, but once we got settled in on defense, I thought we made their shots difficult and that was big,” Sterup said.

North Bend Central ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 21-14 lead.