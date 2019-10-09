BELLEVUE — Bellevue West swept the doubles matches Tuesday afternoon on its way to defeating Fremont High School 6-3 in a boys tennis dual.
“We definitely had our chances today to seal the win but just didn’t get it done in the doubles,” FHS coach Justin Bigsby said. “We were tied 3-3 after the singles matches and were looking pretty good.”
Junior Alex Bigsby rolled to an 8-0 win over Jeremiah Witkop at No. 1 singles. Shane Miller and Avery Martin of the Tigers also won singles matches. Miller beat Nolan Lausterer 9-7 at No. 3 while Martin downed Tyson Forbes 8-5 at No. 4.
“Alex played a solid singles match, as did Shane and Avery,” Coach Bigsby said. “And we started the doubles well. But each doubles match seemed to have a turning point, and the turning point definitely didn’t work in our favor.
“That being said, I definitely saw some things that we can improve upon in the coming week as we build up to state. So we’ll get back to practice and try to get better moving forward.”
Martin and Miller suffered a 9-7 loss at No. 1 doubles to Lausterer and Forbes. Anthony Siemer and Cameron Indra lost 8-3 to Ryan Sullivan and Peyton Lemon at No. 2. In the No. 3 match, Witkop and Try Conant of the Thunderbirds downed Bigsby and Sebastian Villagomez 8-4.
West’s wins in singles came at No. 2 as Conant beat Villagomez 8-3, at No. 5 as Sullivan prevailed 8-3 over Siemer and at No. 6 where Lemon edged Indra 8-4.
The Tigers will compete Thursday in a dual at Lincoln Northeast. The Class A state meet is scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha.