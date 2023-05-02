GRAND ISLAND - One jump was all Tayler Evans needed Tuesday to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference girl’s pole vault title.

With everyone else failing their three attempts at 11’, the junior stepped on the runway to enter the event.

She calmly cleared the height with her first attempt, securing her first HAC title.

Evans came back and cleared 11’6” for good measure before tapping out after three attempts at 12’.

“It wasn’t my favorite day to jump, but I was really happy to still be able to compete,” Evans, who battled an illness earlier in the week, said.

The highlight of the day for the junior wasn’t necessarily what she accomplished in the pole vault, but what she did while waiting for her entry height.

Evans landed a season-best distance during the triple jump prelims, which was going on during the pole vault.

“I’m honestly glad there were so many people jumping (in the pole vault) because I was able to jump in the triple jump finals before I jumped in the pole vault,” Evans said.

Her second jump of the day in the triple jump stood as her best, a mark of 34’10”, good for fourth place overall.

“My legs felt really good when I was warming up for the pole vault before I went over there,” Evans said.

Evans’ 15 points helped the Tigers finish fourth in the team standings, compiling 70 points on the day.

Fremont also had one runner-up finisher in Maris Dahl in the 3200m. Dahl snuck under the 12-minute mark with a time of 11:58.59. She also finished eighth in the 1600m with a time of 5:35.47.

Chloe Hemmer was the top Tiger in the 1600m, finishing fifth at 5:25.75.

Sydney Glause earned a pair of third place finishes in both the 200m, clocking in at 25.86, and the 400m, running a 1:00.45

Emmalee Sheppard added team points in the 400m with a seventh place finish in 1:02.05

Ayva Darmenton battled for a fifth place finish in the 800m, logging a time of 2:27.91.

The Tigers’ 4x400m relay team - Sheppard, Glause, Hemmer and Ella Cooper - capped the day off with a third place finish, combining for a time of 4:11.01.

In the field, Fremont got a boost from medals in both the shot and the discus.

Aleyah Hansen dropped a 37’ 9 ½” throw in the shot put to finish in fourth place and secure a new personal best. Makenna Meyer tallied a bronze finish in the discus with a heave of 115’9”.

On the boys side, Juan Gonzalez notched his first two individual HAC titles in the 800m and the 1600m.

“I came out here expecting to run fast and I was excited to PR in the 800m,” Gonzalez said.

The sophomore let loose on the two-lap race, running 1:57.73.

A little over an hour later, Gonzalez was back to take the 1600m, clocking in at 4:24.50 with a four second gap between himself and the rest of the field.

“I was really confident for the 1600m,” Gonzalez said. “My coach was telling me, just go out and do your thing because you know no one is going to be able to beat you.”

Gonzalez accounted for nearly half of Fremont’s 50.5 points, which put the Tigers in fifth place in the team standings.

Will Schulz and Wes Pleskac added nine more team points in the 1600m, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Schulz turned in a time of 4:31.67 while Pleskac crossed at 4:31.83.

The pair, along with Paulo Murrieta Torres and Jase LaDay also earned a third place finish in the 4x800m relay, linking up for a time of 8:11.46.

Noah Miller and Domingo Perez Ramos chipped in with medals in the 3200m, finishing back-to-back in fifth and sixth place. Miller ran a 10:06.83 while Perez Ramos crossed at 10:09.37.

Austin Mattson finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 144’1” and Michael Dalton took seventh in the pole vault, clearing 11’6” for Fremont’s field points.