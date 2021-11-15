Taylor leads Fremont to fifth place finish at Nike Heartland Regionals

The Fremont boys cross country team finished fifth at the Nike Heartland Regionals, tallying 179 points.
Brayden Taylor paced the Tigers with blistering 15:48.3 to finish in 37th place.
Nolan Miller was the next placer for Fremont, also clocking in under 16 minutes with a time of 15:51.2 to claim 42nd place.
Carter Waters finished in 60th place with a time of 16:01.7.
Juan Gonzalez logged a 16:16.5 to claim 84th place.
Junior Garcia took 118th with a time of 16:41.7 followed by Aaron Ladd in 134th place with a time of 16:54.5.
Tyson Baker ran a 17:12.8 to finish in 151st place.
In the girls race, Elli Dahl ran as an individual, crossing the finish line in 18:23.1 for 36th place.