 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Taylor leads Fremont to fifth place finish at Nike Heartland Regionals

  • 0
FRE_101521_FHS BXC_p1.jpg

Fremont's Braden Taylor leads teammate Carter Waters down the final stretch of the Class A-2 district race Thurday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. Taylor finished runner-up, leading the Tigers to the district crown.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys cross country team finished fifth at the Nike Heartland Regionals, tallying 179 points. 

Brayden Taylor paced the Tigers with blistering 15:48.3 to finish in 37th place. 

Nolan Miller was the next placer for Fremont, also clocking in under 16 minutes with a time of 15:51.2 to claim 42nd place. 

Carter Waters finished in 60th place with a time of 16:01.7. 

Juan Gonzalez logged a 16:16.5 to claim 84th place. 

Junior Garcia took 118th with a time of 16:41.7 followed by Aaron Ladd in 134th place with a time of 16:54.5.

Tyson Baker ran a 17:12.8 to finish in 151st place. 

In the girls race, Elli Dahl ran as an individual, crossing the finish line in 18:23.1 for 36th place.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz

Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord. 

Previewing Bergan vs. Ord

Previewing Bergan vs. Ord

Find your stocking cap and pack the hand warmers because the final Friday night of the high school football season is going to be a blustery, …

Sagehorn inks with Doane

Sagehorn inks with Doane

Ashton Sagehorn will be taking his hurdling talents to Doane next year, trading in his black and yellow Tiger gear for orange and black.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News