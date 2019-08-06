The nucleus of First State Bank's Class A state championship Legion baseball team has been playing together a long time.
The bond made by being teammates through youth, Nighthawks, prep and the Legion ranks has made FSB the best squad in the state. After beating Gretna for the state title on Saturday, FSB turns its attention to the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings.
"I've been playing with the same guys my entire life," left fielder Eli Herink said. "There is a strong bond there. We've been talking about (the regionals) and we're not going to do anything different. I think what makes us good is just how close we are as a team. We have that family atmosphere. I think if we go there, play our baseball and have fun we have a good shot."
First State will face the Sedalia (Missouri) Travelers at 4 Wednesday afternoon at Duncan Field. It will be the third of four games on the opening day of the tournament that also includes championship squads from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas. Also competing is the Missouri runner-up (Festus) and the host team (Hastings Five Points Bank).
Second baseman Jackson Gilfry is a relative newcomer to FSB. He attended Millard West before transferring to Fremont Bergan prior to his junior year last fall.
"I think our team has really good leaders," said Gilfry, who is hitting .340 as the team's lead-off hitter. "Guys like Dillon Dix, Austin Callahan and Brody (Sintek) are just amazing leaders."
Those three have also topped FSB in several statistical categories.
Sintek, a Wayne State recruit, has been untouchable this summer with an 11-0 record to lead the pitching staff. Callahan is hitting .492 and also leads the team in hits (64), doubles (16), triples (four), home runs (eight), runs (42) and RBI (44). Dix has been the team's second-most effective pitcher, including an 8-0 win over Gretna in the opening game of the Legion championship series. He is also hitting .367.
"Our team chemistry is very high," Dix told the Tribune earlier this summer. "We have a good time and even if something is not going our way, the team doesn't freak out. We stay relaxed. We are very resilient and we battle right back."
Outfielder/pitcher Mitchell Glause (.356), Herink (.330) and fellow outfielder Donnie Mueller (.333) are all hitting better than .300.
FSB coach Jeff Hayden said his team's schedule has gotten them ready for the Hastings tournament.
"We've played some very good teams over the course of the summer to prepare us for postseason baseball and championship-level baseball," he said. "We know we'll face a good team Wednesday, but at the end of the day it is still baseball. We just have to play good defense, get timely hits and pitch well to give us a good shot there."
After a loss to Columbus, FSB won three-straight games to capture the American Division title at Omaha Creighton Prep. Hayden's squad then won the winner-take-all third game of the championship series at Gretna.
"I haven't seen our kids suffer negatively from pressure this year," Hayden said. "A lot of guys just step up and do what is best for the team, whether that is trying to move a runner over or whatever. This team has a good ability of slowing the game down a bit and making plays when they need to."
Herink said going through the championship experience has been a little sweeter because his older brother, Nick, is a teammate. Nick Herink has handled the bulk of the catching duties this summer after playing football at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
"He's done a great job behind the plate and I think this has definitely brought us closer," said Eli, who was the winning pitcher in Game 3 against Gretna. "I love him to death and he is so much fun to be around. I'm sure it has been the same type of experience for the Callahans, Muellers and Glauses."
The Herinks are one of four sets of brothers on the team. The others are Mitchell and Dawson Glause, Brennan and Austin Callahan and Donnie and Hunter Mueller.
Now those brothers -- as well as their brothers in arms -- are ready for regionals.
"We played Gretna seven or eight times this summer and I think I know their whole roster," Herink said. "I think we're all looking forward to new and fresh competition from out of state."