It is hard to believe that it has been more than 31 years ago that former Tribune sports editor Kim Heusel took me to lunch on my first day as a sports writer for the newspaper.
We ran into Midland Lutheran College coaches Rich McGill, Art Ronhovde and Don Watchhorn at the restaurant. I knew all three from my days as a student and Kim informed them that I had been hired at the Tribune.
"Fremont is kind of home, isn't it?" Coach McGill said to me.
Yes it is.
All good things must come to an end, though, and Friday will be my last day at the Tribune. Although the past seven years with staff reductions, cutbacks and ridiculous early deadlines have been a major challenge, the good times have far outnumbered the bad.
Since I announced my decision earlier this month, friends and colleagues have asked me what were my favorites stories. I have great memories of the two teams McGill guided to the NAIA mens' basketball tournament. The 1990 team beat Bellevue 107-104 in the District 11 championship game to go to nationals in Kansas City. Scott Flynn scored 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He was money down the stretch that season, but he had plenty of help with the likes of Lonnie Graver, Troy Brainard, Dan Cyza, Brian Green, Mike Dieckmann and Jim Meister.
The 1999 Midland team was close to making it to nationals, but the 2000 squad got it done by beating Hastings 77-65 to qualify for the tournament in Branson, Missouri. The Warriors were led by two tough seniors in Eric Eddie and Tyler Erwin. The latter is now an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
I love baseball and it has been a treat each time I have interviewed Ed Watt of North Bend to talk about those great Baltimore Orioles teams he pitched for in the late 1960s and early 1970s. My buddy Don Dravland, the head pro at The Pines Country Club in Valley, invited me to a charity golf event several years ago where former Kansas City shortstop Fred Patek appeared.
I got the opportunity to talk to Patek for about 20 minutes and he couldn't have been more kind. I've also enjoyed talking to several former Huskers over the years, with Dave Rimington, Bret Clark, Tracey Wistrom and Aaron Taylor being my favorites of players who weren't from the Tribune area.
I was there in 1989 when Eddie's alma mater, Wahoo High, stunned Lincoln Pius for the Class B state championship. That was my favorite state basketball memory until the Fremont High boys changed that in 2016.
I was covering the Class A state semifinals where the Tigers were playing Omaha Creighton Prep. It didn't look good at halftime as FHS trailed 34-23. Once again, due to a tight deadline, I started writing my story after the second quarter with the angle that the Tigers had lost. Ryan Williams, Matt Hahn, Christian Harmon and company had other ideas. They forced overtime and beat Prep 71-68.
I basically rewrote the story at the end of regulation. I sent it to Tony Gray in the newsroom and told him I would get a comment from a player. I caught up with Harmon and he was gracious in giving me some quotes, but the area near the Tigers locker room was as loud as an Aerosmith concert. I called Gray and gave him Harmon's quote. He got the quote OK, but -- because of the noise -- he couldn't hear me say which player gave it. I said Harmon a few times, but he thought I was saying Hahn. Anyway, Christian's quote was credited to Matt, but that night there was too much joy in Tiger Nation for anyone to care.
Williams that season was unbelievable. He burned Prep for 37 points and showed that great players step up in big moments. I was also very happy for his dad and coach, Mark. He was one of the best ever to play at FHS and Midland and he also left his mark as a coach.
Williams was one of many coaches I've enjoyed getting to know. The first time I met former FHS girls coach Tony Weinandt, he was coaching the David City High boys. Bergan was playing the Scouts in a holiday tournament there and led by one or two points.
With about a second left, David City's LJ Eberly launched a shot from just inside the half-court line. The shot was off the mark, but a Bergan player (for some reason) jumped up and grabbed the net. Goal tending was called and DC won the game.
Weinandt was outstanding to work with as were FHS track coaches Dave Sellon, TJ Roffers and former FHS girls track and cross country coach Bryce Lambley. I didn't get to work with FHS retired boys track and cross country coach Jon Appleget because I was the executive editor for four years in the 1990s and prior to that others at the Tribune covered the Tigers, but I have immense respect for what he built.
Sue Wewel (volleyball) and Joe Wojtkiewicz (former girls basketball coach) at Bergan became good friends of mine. Nate Pribnow (current Bergan girls basketball coach) and Jeff Hayden (Bergan and First State Bank baseball coach) built their programs into state champions and were helpful with anything I needed. FHS boys cross country coach Sean McMahon is one of the best prep coaches around, period.
Ben Wilcox, Jake Smrcina, Charlee Wiese and Sean Murphy (at FHS), and Seth Mruz and Ryan Mlnarik (at Bergan) were athletes I covered who are now successful coaches. I'll miss my interactions with them. Mruz and another one of my favorites, FHS football coach Seth McClain, helped me out with this stupid early deadline (did you notice I'm a bit bitter about the deadline?). They would talk to me immediately after games due to the time crunch and I'll always appreciate that.
Todd Eisner followed McGill at Midland and led the Warriors to a runner-up national finish. I always liked his dry sense of humor and honesty. You won't find many people better than MU volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann. He turned a traditional lackluster program into a national power and did it by recruiting primarily Nebraska players. Former MU softball coach Keith Kramme has been a great source and friend over the years and I admire the way MU men's basketball coach Oliver Drake runs his program.
I can't mention every coach I've ever worked with, but I can count on one hand the ones in Fremont and the area that were a pain. As my friends and family know, I can carry a grudge with the best of them. It is a character flaw, but you can't change the way you are wired.
A few years ago the Tribune ran an article about a team that was getting honored for an award. It mentioned some players and coaches. An assistant coach who had about as much to do with the team's success as I did with Joe Burrow winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy, wrote me an email that was sent at 3:30 in the morning blasting me for some perceived slight. His email had a few swear words and then was peppered with Good Grief!! throughout it. I thought that was an odd combination. I can only hope that Linus and Snoopy helped him find his pacifier and he fell back to sleep.
My adventures at the Tribune would be another column, but I've worked with some talented journalists over the years, including Gray, Brett Ellis, Nick Petaros, Tammy Greunke, Evan Nordstrom, Matt Gade, Dean Jacobs, Chris Zavadil, Chris Legband, Shari Buchta, Margery Beck, Nate Tullis, James Farrell and Tammy McKeighan.
I haven't completely cut ties with the Tribune. I'll be doing feature stories on athletes and coaches as a correspondent. Writing features is what I truly enjoy doing.
As Coach McGill said on that August day in 1988, Fremont is home for me and it always will be.