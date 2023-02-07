LINCOLN - When Fremont’s anchor Karina Capron toed the line to start the tenth frame of the decisive game five against Grand Island in the Class A girls state bowling championship, she did not deviate from routine.

“Just relax, deep breath, take it one shot at a time,” the junior said.

The Tigers, leading in the final game of the night, needed to just ride out its lead and the program’s first title would be coming back to Fremont.

Capron delivered a strike in her opener, then sealed the deal with a spare

The steady girls squad let loose their excitement as the final pins fell at Sun Valley Lanes, completing the 3-2 win over the Islanders

“We came here to do a job because we got third last year,” Capron said. “We believed it was our time and that we could do it.”

The championship match wasn’t the Tigers’ best performance of the year, hindered by difficult lane patterns, but it was enough to get the job done.

“It was a tough pattern out there,” said Fremont coach Mark McKenzie. “We really had to grind today to get stuff done.

Grand Island seemed to solve the lane patterns in the opening game, staking out a 1-0 lead in the match with a 204-144 win to start the series - the highest game for either team in the championship round.

The Tigers took advantage of a lull by the Islanders to steal back game two 149-119.

The two teams traded wins in game three, 185-164 to Grand Island, and game four, 185-164 to Fremont.

The Tigers scoring uptick came as Fremont started closing up frames after being plagued by open frames in the first two games.

“Those girls, they have a way to rise up to the occasion, so it didn’t take a whole lot of talking, but there were some and a couple times where it was enough’s enough and let’s get down to business and that’s when we kind of turned the corner in those last games,” McKenzie said.

The back-and-forth action set up Fremont’s title sealing win in the fifth game.

Fremont took down Westside, Norfolk and Bellevue West to reach the championship, all in 3-1 fashion.

The Tigers end the year with a perfect 29-0 in head-to-head record, the first perfect season in program history.

“It may not be sinking in right now, but it’s something they’ll never forget,” McKenzie said.

The Fremont boys had to settle for the back half of the Tigers’ 1-2 split in the championship round, finishing runner-up to Grand Island in a 3-2 loss.

“Four weeks ago, they turned the corner and started believing in themselves,” McKenzie said. “They’ve come from a long way this year and it’s just amazing.”

The Tigers came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed and proceeded to knock off No. 3 Papillion-La Vista 3-1 and No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South 3-1 to match with Grand Island in the semifinals.

Fremont pushed the Islanders to a fifth game in the semifinals only to be sent to the consolation semifinals to face Lincoln Pius X.

The Tigers dispatched the Bolts 3-1 to return to the championship round for the second time in program history and get a second shot at the Islanders.

“Those boys wanted today’s show so badly that they took care of business themselves.

Grand Island’s firepower proved too much to overcome in the third meeting between the two squads.

Fremont was in prime position to knock off Grand Island, going up two games to one with a 236-218 win in game one and a come-from-behind 190-175 win in game three that featured the Tigers striking on five of their last six shots to pull out the win.

The defending state champions had other ideas, taking the final two games 220-188 and 213-142.

Grand Island started the deciding fifth game with five-straight strikes and never looked back.

“Grand Island, they’ve got so much experience and they’ve been here before,” McKenzie said. “We put up a battle with them the last three times we’ve met them and took them as far as we could go, but they just have enough talent and enough experience to get them over the edge and our boys are still learning how to do that.”

The bowling season isn’t quite done yet for the Tigers. The Class A individual tournament is set for Wednesday, back at Sun Valley Lanes.

Fremont will be represented by Capron, Haylee Bates and Kayleigh McKenzie in the girls tournament and Jacob Fowler, Mikey Saxton, Andrew Wusk and Cruz Aufenkamp in the boys tournament.

Bowling will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday with the boys tournament followed by the girls at 1 p.m.