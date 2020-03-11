The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

The boys basketball tournament will tip off as scheduled on Thursday morning in Lincoln, but the biggest games of the year will be open only to immediate family members.
There will be no student sections, no cheerleaders, no band, no dance teams, no singers of the national anthem, just immediate family members included on lists provided by school administrators.
And just players on the roster will be at the game, not their junior varsity or reserve teammates.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association board of directors made those decisions Wednesday -- on a unanimous vote -- immediately following a recommendation by local health and city officials.
Those officials met Wednesday morning -- while the NSAA board attended to other business at its regular board meeting, leaving NSAA officials to await a news conference to find out what they had to say about the fate of the tournament.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation followed the news overnight that a Crofton High School student who attended games at the girls state tournament last weekend in Lincoln had tested positive for coronavirus.
“The reality to not include as many spectators and to limit spectators to immediate family only is to ensure and try to protect public health from the spread of the coronavirus across the state,” said Pat Lopez, interim director for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
“Cancelling a large event like this is about public health; it's about ensuring that we don't create an environment that actually makes it worse for the state of Nebraska.”
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar left the board meeting during a break to go to the news conference.
"We're very saddened that it can't go on (as normal)," he said, adding that he understood the recommendation from local health officials.
But some board members grumbled that the health department made a recommendation and left the details up to them.
Those details include defining immediate family members as parents or guardians, siblings, spouses, grandparents and others living in the same household with a coach or player. Who qualifies will be determined by the school itself, and schools are to provide a list of family members to the NSAA.
At the games, someone will stand at a single entrance with the lists and after spectators are checked in, they will need to buy a ticket. Any tickets sold in advance will be refunded.
Officials are working with local television outlets to televise all games.
There will be no concessions and no coaches or distinguished service awards will be handed out, although vendors selling T-shirts will be allowed to come in. Credentialed media, including student journalists, also will be admitted.
Teams always provide lists of up to 20 people -- including 14 players, coaches and team managers -- who will be on the floor. Bellar said that hasn't always been strictly enforced but that it will be this year.
The games are organized by "sessions" so fans allowed in will be able to stay for the entire session.
Some board members wanted the entire team -- including JV players -- to be able to attend, along with cheerleaders, to provide some "atmosphere." But making such exceptions seemed difficult to control, and other board members said limiting it to players on the roster seemed to be what the health department was recommending.
The times and locations of the events won't be changed.
The NSAA board gave authority to Bellar and his staff to make further decisions related to the virus concerning other activities, including the upcoming state speech and debate tournaments.
Bellar said the NSAA will be charged rent for Pinnacle Bank Arena. He wasn't sure about the Devaney Center because he hadn't spoken to the staff member who talked to officials there.
At any rate, he said, the changes being made to slow the spread of the virus will have a "devastating" effect financially for the NSAA. The organization, which made a $550,000 profit on state basketball tournaments last year, has enough in its reserves to cover any losses from the boys basketball tournament, but it would be hard to sustain losses if other contests are affected, he said.
At the Wednesday morning news conference, state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said education officials sought to respect all of the hard work that has gone into qualifying for the state tournament in explaining why the event wasn't canceled.
A student with underlying medical conditions who attended the Crofton-BRLD girls state tournament game at Lincoln North Star and the Hartington Cedar Catholic-Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Those in the fan sections at those games may have been exposed.