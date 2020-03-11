The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

Teams always provide lists of up to 20 people -- including 14 players, coaches and team managers -- who will be on the floor. Bellar said that hasn't always been strictly enforced but that it will be this year.

The games are organized by "sessions" so fans allowed in will be able to stay for the entire session.

Some board members wanted the entire team -- including JV players -- to be able to attend, along with cheerleaders, to provide some "atmosphere." But making such exceptions seemed difficult to control, and other board members said limiting it to players on the roster seemed to be what the health department was recommending.

The times and locations of the events won't be changed.

The NSAA board gave authority to Bellar and his staff to make further decisions related to the virus concerning other activities, including the upcoming state speech and debate tournaments.

Bellar said the NSAA will be charged rent for Pinnacle Bank Arena. He wasn't sure about the Devaney Center because he hadn't spoken to the staff member who talked to officials there.