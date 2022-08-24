'They’re new guys, but they’re talented guys': Bergan replacing large senior class in 2022

Cooper Weitzel wears a size 11 ½ Adidas cleat. They’re the same pair he laced up last year as Bergan marched its way to the C-2 state championship practically uncontested.

Then a junior, Weitzel was an accent piece to the Knights senior-laden defense and the man, more often than not, in charge of ushering the offense through a running-clock second half.

Now, he’s the heir to the quarterback spot with Koa McIntyre off at Wyoming.

“He’s an athletic kid,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “ I think he’ll have to get used to being the guy in the situation and it’s something that he hasn’t had to deal with. He’s played a lot of snaps the last couple of years with a lot of action at quarterback in the second halves, but that was more hand the ball off, let’s get out of here type of thing.”

Taking up the mantle of the signal caller spot from one of the all-time bests in Bergan history doesn’t faze Weitzel.

“Obviously, big shoes to fill, Koa is a great player, but I’ve got some of my own tricks up my sleeve to show off to everyone and I’ll show everyone what I can do,” Weitzel said.

Those green Adidas shoes, they’re his shoes and his alone. He’s not trying to be anyone else.

Much like Weitzel, the rest of the Knights will be stepping into roles occupied a year ago by seniors now graduated.

Bergan returns only a few pieces from last year’s undefeated squad that ran the gauntlet.

Beyond the replacement of Koa McIntyre as a dual-threat quarterback, the Knights lost their second-leading rusher, four of their five starting wide receivers and 10 of the top 13 tacklers on defense.

Still, Mruz has been pleased with the progress he has seen this offseason.

“They’re new guys, but they’re talented guys and they just need reps and opportunities,” Mruz said.

Senior Kade McIntyre, who is committed to Oklahoma, echoed his coach in his assessment of the squad.

“We are real fresh, but we’ve got a lot of guys who are ready to go,” McIntyre said. “It’s a special group. “Obviously we lost a lot of talent, but there are a lot of dudes who are just ready to play and work hard.”

The 6’4” 205-pound wide receiver/defensive end will be the focal point of every opposition’s game plan this fall on both sides of the ball.

The future Sooner was the team’s leading receiver a year ago with 37 catches for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns, accounting for roughly a third of Bergan’s aerial offense.

With a new quarterback and defenses likely to throw multiple bodies in coverage of the Knights top target, getting the ball into McIntyre’s hands will be a priority for the Bergan offense.

“We’re going to have to move Kade around, he is who is he is for a reason, so we’ve got to be creative in getting him the ball,” Mruz said.

While that may include more rushing touches, McIntyre’s bread and butter has been in the passing games, especially with the brotherly connection between Koa and Kade dating back to grade school, so the transition to a new quarterback was a point of emphasis this summer.

“It’s different, but (Weitzel) has worked his butt off this summer with me and we got out there to build the connection,” Kade McIntyre said. “It’s getting good.”

Weitzel last fall completed 17 of 29 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball 37 times for 233 yards.

The play that highlights what the senior is capable of came in Bergan’s regular season thrashing of Oakland-Craig last fall.

Weitzel turned a broken play into a 55-yard touchdown run after reversing the field on the defense and sprinting around the edge.

Mruz said he expects Weitzel runs to be a healthy portion of the Knights offense with his 4.5 forty speed—the second fastest of the team behind only McIntyre.

The offense is also boasted by the return of All-State kicker Alex Langenfeld.

He was 76 of 82 last fall on point after attempts and converted three of four field goals with a long of 35.

Defensively, Bergan will be green around the ears with McIntyre and Weitzel as the only players back with 35 or more tackles.

Despite the fresh faces, Bergan still feels like it can make it three-straight trips to the state championship game.

“Why are you doing something if you aren’t expecting to win a championship?” McIntyre said. “At the end of the day, you’re always going to be chasing that big goal and that’s always good to hold your team to that standard.”

Bergan comes into the season ranked No. 3 by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

Bergan opens the year with a road trip to No. 4 Battle Creek at 7 p.m. Friday.