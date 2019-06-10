BEEMER — Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo captured the Nebraska Girls PGA Championship recently at Indian Trails Country Club.
The senior-to-be at Wahoo Neumann shot a 5-over-par 147 during the two-day event. Danica Badura of Aurora was second with a 155. Katie Ruge of Omaha was third at 159.
Lauren Thiele of Wahoo tied Baylee Steele of North Platte for eighth with a 165.
Lindsey Thiele will have the opportunity to compete on July 9-12 in the 44th Girls Junior PGA Championship, hosted by Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Connecticut.
Josh Bartels of Lincoln won the boys championship with a 6-over-par 148. Jake Kluver of Norfolk finished second at 151 while Reed Malleck of York was third with a 153.
Teague Stewart of Scribner finished 18th in the field of 50 with a 164. Colten Thomsen of Oakland was 35th with a 172.
The boys event is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 in Hartford.