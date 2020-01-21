Yutan used an 11-0 run to start the third quarter on its way to a 45-28 victory over Fort Calhoun recently in girls prep basketball.
The Chieftains hit only 3 of their first 24 shots.
"After shooting like we did to start the game, we fought hard just to have a halftime lead (14-11)," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. "We played more like ourselves in the third quarter and opened the lead."
Molly Davis led Yutan with 17 points. Emma Lloyd scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter. Johanna Vandenack added 11 points. Christina Kerkman had eight rebounds and two steals.