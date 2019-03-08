LINCOLN — Fremont Bergan’s patience paid dividends during Friday morning’s Class D-1 state semifinal at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Knights used a 14-0 third-quarter run to seize control on their way to knocking off top-seeded Elm Creek 56-39. The win advances Bergan to the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 11 Saturday morning at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bergan only led 18-16 at halftime despite creating problems with their defensive pressure.
“I thought we played with great energy and our press bothered them early,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “We got a lot of turnovers and offensive rebounds, but we just didn’t convert them. I know it was a little frustrating in that first half, but we have a group of mentally tough kids that knew to just stick with it.”
Gage Clabaugh of the Buffaloes scored following an offensive rebound to pull Elm Creek within 24-20 with 5:30 left in the third period. The next few minutes, however, was all Bergan.
“We were confident at halftime,” Bergan senior forward Grant Frickenstein said. “We knew that we had the legs and that they (the Buffaloes) were getting tired. Our shots weren’t falling in the first half, but we knew we just had to stay with it and finish shots. We usually have a big third quarter and we were able to do that today.”
Dre Vance was a key part of the run. The senior started it with driving layup and added a 3-point field goal. He capped the surge with an alley-oop pass that Frickenstein dunked to make it 38-20.
“Dre and Tyten (Vance) each hit a 3 during that time and that helped our momentum,” said Frickenstein, who finished with a game-high 24 points. “After they both hit those, you could tell the crowd was into it that much more.”
It was the second-straight day that Vance and Frickenstein had connected on the alley-oop.
“We have a guy in Grant that can play above the rim,” Mlnarik said. “Let’s see if we can get him above the rim and make a play for him. It was an excellent pass.”
Elm Creek coach Tyler Cavenee said the Buffaloes never recovered from the third-quarter scoring blitz.
“We battled back, and then the third quarter they made a little bit of a run — a big run,” he said. “Probably the biggest thing was their size. They murdered us on the offensive boards.”
The Knights owned a 32-18 rebounding edge, including 11 from 6-foot-4 Morningside football recruit Riley Lindberg.
“We knew rebounding would be a key today,” said Lindberg, who completed the double-double with 13 points. “We had a height advantage so we just had to look inside today.”
Lindberg’s put-back basket to end the third quarter gave the Knights a 40-25 advantage. Frickenstein and Lindberg opened the fourth quarter with field goals and junior Jake Ridder converted a traditional three-point play to make it 47-27 with 5:59 left to play.
Bergan was just 4 of 17 from the field in the opening quarter, but hit 18 of 33 shots during the final three quarters to finish at 44 percent.
Trey Miner had 18 points for the Buffaloes, 22-4, who drop down to the consolation game against Paxton. Bergan’s up-tempo style derailed Elm Creek’s title hopes.
“We work really hard at it,” Mlnarik said. “There are a lot of teams that want to run the floor and play at that pace, but you have to have a group of kids that embrace it. They have to be willing to pay the price and work as hard as it takes to play that style.”
The Knights are now one win away from their first state championship since winning the C-2 title in 2014.
“Honestly, this is a dream come true,” Lindberg said. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a very long time. It is heartwarming, but we’ve been talking about being in this position ever since summer workouts. We’ve kept our heads up and that is a big reason why we are here.”
The Knights beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56-54 in the subdistrict final last month.
“We didn’t play that well against them,” Frickenstein said. “I know we can improve on that.”
Mlnarik said the Bulldogs are talented.
“To be honest with you, I sometimes wonder how we won that game,” he said. “They are a very solid team with balanced scoring. Anyone on the floor can score for them and they have great length in their 1-3-1 zone. We know we’ll have to play good basketball to finish the job down here.”
Box Score
Fremont Bergan 10 8 22 16 — 56
Elm Creek 7 9 9 14 — 39
Fremont Bergan — Tyten Vance 5, Jake Ridder 7, Dylan Gartner 2, Grant Frickenstein 24, Dre Vance 5, Riley Lindberg 13.
Elm Creek — Troy Brumels 4, Karsten McCarter 5, Trey Miner 18, Gage Clabaugh 8, Lane Gutzwiller 4.