Three area athletes amongst U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers finalists

Three area athletes were named winners of the U.S Bank Believers and Achievers award.

Fremont’s Siana Hernandez-Lango, Bergan’s Shea Gossett and Logan View’s Valerie Uehling are among the 48 finalists and are now in the running to receive a $500 scholarship at the end of the school year.

To be eligible, the athlete must be a senior with a 3.5 or higher GPA and must participate in an NSAA event.

U.S. Bank Believers and

Achievers Award finalists

Seth Chandler, Anselmo-Merna; Shea Gossett, Archbishop Bergan; Nick Starns, Ashland-Greenwood; Taylor Ryan, Bennington; Dominic Quinones, Bruning-Davenport; Alexis Butterfield, Chambers; Katheryn Rice, Cornerstone Christian; Landry Geiger, Cozad; Erica Stratman, Cross County; Ethan Maline, Douglas County West; Marvin Larweh, Elkhorn South; Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan; Siana Hernandez-Lango, Fremont; Jenny Bueno, Fullerton; Quinton Chavez, Gering; Jeremiah Merriman, Gretna; Diana Brailita, Hastings; Saylor Rother, Johnson County Central; Deric Goldenstein, Kenesaw; Katelin Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Hayden Christen, Lewiston; Kiley Pham, Lincoln Northeast; Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest; Valerie Uehling, Logan View; Kolby Johnson, Madison; Abby Houk, Milford; David Braun, Millard South; Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell; Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk; Joseph Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick’s; Adi Pillai, Omaha Brownell Talbot; Theodosia Mba, Omaha Gross Catholic; Eva Watson, Omaha Marian; Anou Akot, Omaha Mercy; Brett Thorell, Omaha Westside; Christopher Jennings, O’Neill; Anhphu Nguyen, Papillion-La Vista South; Abigail Meier, Pierce; Macy Kamler, Shickley; Grant Winkelbauer, St. Mary’s; Ellie Locke, Stanton; Hope Gustason, Stapleton; Bianca Gonzalez, Sterling; Eli Thiele, Summerland; Lucas Niewohner, Tekamah-Herman; Sahrai Luna, Wakefield; Gerardo Osorio, West Point-Beemer; Magnolia Springer, Wilcox-Hildreth.

