Three Bergan wrestlers guaranteed a medal, four others still in the hunt

OMAHA--Three Archbishop Bergan wrestlers went 2-0 and assured themselves of a medal after Thursday's early session of the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center.
Defending state champions Caden Arps and Peyton Cone went 2-0 in Class C for the Knights as did heavyweight Eli Simonson.
Arps pinned Ashton Lurz of Valentine in 3:59 and then earned a 6-2 decision over Dru Mueller of Logan View at 120-pounds. Mueller finished third last year for the Raiders at 113 pounds.
Cone opened with a pin in 1:29 against Nathan Coley of Mitchell at 220-pounds. He then defeated his cousin Andrew Cone of Logan View 3-2.
"With both of them I wish we would have been a little bit more offensive but it's the round of the state tournament and you just want to survive and advance so I'm never going to be upset if someone wins by fall in the first round," Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. "Mueller is tough, he is wrestling really well this year and I think we just rode him tough the whole match and were able to take a lot out of him. And then the cousins, I think they've met for the 10th time and the third time this year. That's tough because no matter what the scores were in the past the more you wrestle each other the closer the gap becomes."
Simonson, a University of Nebraska football walkon, earned a 9-1 major decision over Aldo Reyes of Johnson County Central and then pinned Daven Whitley of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in 1:31 in a quarterfinal match.
Whitley nearly sent Simonson to the wrestlebacks early in the match.
"He caught us in a roll and we were about a quarter-inch away but credit to Eli, he fought his way through, decided that was going to be the end of that and went and got the pin," Marolf said. "He's not a great wrestler but he's a big kid who works his butt off, he's one of the hardest workers in the room."
Four Bergan wrestlers won their first match of the day before losing in the quarterfinals.
Cal Janke opened with a 5-3 decision over Noah Scott of Aquinas Catholic in the 132-pound division before dropping a close match to Colton Rowse of Ord, 6-3.
At 160 pounds Dylan Marchand earned a major decision over Isaiah Parsons of Conestoga 17-5 and then lost by pin to Dylan Jones of Louisville in 2:11 in the quarterfinals.
Koa McIntyre won in sudden victory 7-5 over Josh Warren of Bridgeport at 170 pounds. Oakland-Craig's Tom Maline then defeated McIntyre by a 7-2 decision. The sophomore fought off an early cradle against Warren
You have free articles remaining.
Ethan Villwok pinned Anthony Palmer of Wisner-Pilger in the first round at 182 pounds but then lost by pin to Trevor Peterson of Chase County in 2:25 in the quarterfinals. Villwok suffered an injury in the quarterfinal match and is being evaluated, Marolf said. His status for Friday is yet to be determined.
"Our first round was about as good of a start as you get; we got on a roll and I think everyone started to feed off of that," Marolf said. "We're familiar with everyone we're going to see (on Friday) so we're going to have to wrestle well because when you wrestle people multiple times a lot of times those gaps start closing."
Also in Class C action, six Logan View wrestlers ended the day 1-1 and four others lost in the first round.
At 106 pounds, Jacob McGee earned a pin before losing by tech fall. Dru Mueller won his opener at 120 pounds 4-2 and then lost to Arps. Hunter McNulty pinned Tyson Sauser of Crofton/Bloomfield in 5:42 and then lost 12-6 in the quarterfinals. Logan Booth was a 3-2 winner in the first round and then lost by pin in the quarterfinals of the 195-pound bracket. Andrew Cone won his opener at 220 pounds 7-3 and then lost to Cone of Bergan. Alex Miller won by pin and then lost by pin in the 285-pound division.
Raiders dropping their first-round matches were Ryder Keenan (113), Martin Valencia (126), Roberto Valdivia (152) and Ty Miller (160).
North Bend's Ethan Mullaly pinned Conner Hockstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic in 1:20 and suffered a close 6-3 loss to Conner Kreikemier of Raymond Central in the quarterfinals of the 152-pound division. Teammate, Ian Virka was pinned in his opener at 170 pounds.
Maline went 2-0 for Oakland-Craig. He earned a pin in the first round before beating Bergan's McIntyre.
Also for O-C, Jarron Metzler (182) went 1-1 with an 11-4 decision in the first round and then losing by pin in the quarterfinals. Trenton Arlt suffered a 5-4 loss on a tiebreaker in the first round at 106 pounds.
Wahoo Bishop Neumann 106-pounder Aaron Ohnoutka and 138-pounder Seth Fairbanks went 2-0 on the day. Jon Matulka finished 1-1 at 220 pounds. Cade Lierman (113), Adam Ohnoutka (126) and Samuel Vrana (160) all lost their opener.
In Class B action, Arlington's defending state champion Remington Gay improved to 48-1 on the year after pinning both Ethan Libich of Gothenberg (1:23) and Neil Hartman of Omaha Concordia/Douglas County West (3:09) at 285 pounds.
Also for Arlington, Hunter Gilmore improved to 51-0 with two pins on the day. He opened with Matthew Coe of Bennington at 132 pounds and earned a pin at 3:55. He then pinned Brody Karls of Blair in 2:19 in the quarterfinals. Josh Miller earned two major decisions at 160 pounds. He won 10-2 over Torrance Keehn of Beatrice and then beat Alex Anthony of McCook 9-1.
Kobe Wilkins (182) went 1-1 for the Eagles with a pin in the first round at 182 pounds and then lost 3-1 in sudden victory in the quarterfinals. Trevor Cooley (120) and Alex Luttig (152) both lost their opener for Arlington.
Five wrestlers from Wahoo High went 1-1 on the day in Class B and one other lost in the first round.
Malachi Bordovsky (120), Peyten Walling (152), Treyi Shanahan (160), Cooper Hancock (170) and Kole Bordovsky (195) went 1-1. Sebastian Lausterer (126) lost his first-round match.