Platteview edged Arlington and Wahoo High at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet Saturday in Wahoo.
Platteview won the team title with 146 points. Arlington was second with 134 points and Wahoo finished third with 130 points.
Hunter Gilmore earned the 132-pound title for Arlington, recording three pins in three matches. Joshua Miller earned two pins and a decision to win the 160-pound title. Kobe Wilkins won the 182-pound title and Travis Warner was runner-up at 195 pounds.
Individual champions for Wahoo High were Sebastian Lausterer (126 pounds), Peyten Walling (152), Cooper Hancock (170) and Kole Bordovsky (195).
Earning runner-up finishes for the Warriors were Malachi Bordovsky at 120 pounds, and Trey Shanahan at 160 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
At Wahoo
TEAM SCORING: Platteview 146, Arlington 134, Wahoo 130, Raymond Central 123.5, Fort Calhoun 79, Ashland-Greenwood 76, Syracuse 75.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Olberding, Fort Calhoun, won by injury default over Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; 113--Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Bridgmon, Syracuse, 5-2; 120--Albrecht, Ray. Central, dec. Bordovsky, Wahoo, 10-8; 126--Lausterer, Wahoo, SV-1 over Nadrchal, Platteview, 11-7; 132--Gilmore, Arlington, pinned Bryce, Ray. Central, 5:25; 138--Demonte, Platteview, dec. Maxon, Ray. Central, 9-3; 145--Johnson, Platteview, pinned Schultz, Ray. Central, 1:49; 152--Walling, Wahoo, SV-1 over Kreikemier, Ray. Central, 4-2; 160--Miller, Arlington, dec. Shanahan, Wahoo, 8-3; 170--Hancock, Wahoo, pinned Soden, Ray. Central, 2:26; 182--Horst, Platteview, pinned Henry, Ray. Central, 0:53; 195--Bordovsky, Wahoo, pinned Warner, Arlington, 1:18; 220--Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, 6-1; 285--Gay, Arlington, pinned Hegwood, Ashland-Greenwood, 0:41.