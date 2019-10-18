PENDER -- Fremont Bergan qualified three athletes Thursday for next week's Class D state cross country meet in Kearney.
During the D-3 meet at Twin Creek Golf Course, Jadin Ostrand and Emma Larson of the Lady Knights qualified while Max Nosal earned a berth for the boys.
"We are very happy with our entire team's effort today," Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. "I was excited for our kids to run in Pender as they do an awesome job of running the meet. We ran up there four years ago and did really well so I was excited for the opportunity and our kids took advantage of it.
"I told the team going in that it was going to take a solid performance to earn the right to compete at the state meet next week, as it should. The harder the challenge is the more rewarding it is when you accomplish it."
Ostrand finished 11th in 23:06..6.
"Jadin is now a two-time state qualifier who put herself in a great position from the start and really maintained her placing to qualify," Morse said. "She had been sick and sat out of our conference meet last week, but she got the job done today."
Larson, a junior, was 15th in 23:18.
"Emma now is the 10th girl to qualify in our program's history," Morse said. "She had the full roller coaster of ups and downs throughout the race. She finished 16th last year and you could tell how determined she was to not let that happen again."
Lauren Carlson of the Lady Knights finished 53rd in 31:15.
Piper Steinman of Pender was the individual champion in 21:03.6. Logan View senior Elizabeth Polk was the runner-up in 21:17.2 while Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig placed third in 21:37.9.
Oakland-Craig won the team title with 32 points while Pender was second with 34. The Raiders placed third with 39.
Sophomore Maelee Beacom of the Raiders was eighth in 22:26.4. Freshman Kylie Kloster was 16th in 23:43.7. Brooklyn Reynolds placed 23rd (24:25.6), Katelyn Nelson was 37th (26:52) and Reagan Weidremann was 58th (29:09.24).
You have free articles remaining.
Nosal qualified in the boys division by placing 13th in 18:05.2.
"Max is a true competitor and coming into this race he knew he had to put together a complete race to even have a chance," Morse said. "He ended up running the 10th-best time in school history to qualify."
David City Aquinas, led by individual champion Payton Davis (16:39.1), won the team title with 33 points. BRLD was second with 40, followed by Stanton (62) and Logan View (69). Bergan was ninth with 149.
Brenton Pitt of the Knights finished 42nd in 20:04.7 while teammate Sam Sleister was 43rd in 20:06.2. Nathaniel Fuchs placed 55th (20:45.8), Spencer Hamilton was 58th (20:54.2) and Ben Simonson was 59th (20:55.1).
Morse said he is happy that Larson, Ostrand and Nosal get rewarded for their hard work.
"These three get to be apart of a state championship which is awesome and I look forward to a good week of practice and you never know what could happen.," he said. "Team-wise we return everyone which gives the kids some extra motivation. We need them to stay involved with winter and spring sports and put the needed miles in over the summer so hopefully next year we can maybe get a few more people or even our team to Kearney."
Boys Team Scores -- David City Aquinas 33, BRLD 40, Stanton 62, Logan View 69, Wisner-Pilger 75, Winnebago 114, Winside 138, Madison 140, Fremont Bergan 149, Humphrey/Lindsy Holy Family 171, Pender 176, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 204, Ponca 219, David City 228, Oakland-Craig 255.
Top 15 Individuals -- 1. Payton Davis, DCA, 16:39.10. 2. Abraham Larson, S, 17:13.80. 3. Peter Sisco, DCA, 17:14.90. 4. Kolter Van Pelt, S, 17:33.70. 5. Brayden Anderson, BRLD, 17:39.60. 6. Payton Biermann, W-Pi, 17:41. 7. Devin Hegge, BRLD, 17:44.50. 8. TJ Larson, S, 17:52.20. 9. Luis Hernandez-Jimenez, LV, 17:53. 10. Zach Hegge, BRLD, 17:56.30. 11. Lane Sorensen, LV, 18:01.40. 12. Dakota Gullicksen, M, 18:04.30. 13. Max Nosal, FB, 18:05.20. 14. William Eller, DCA, 18:11.80. 15. Jaco Witter, DCA, 18:15.
---
Girls Team Scoring -- Oakland-Craig 32, Pender 34, Logan View 39, Humphrey St. Francis 60, Wisner-Pilger 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, BRLD 109.
Top 15 Individuals -- 1. Piper Steinman, P, 21:03.60. 2. Elizabeth Polk, LV, 21:17.20. 3. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 21:37.90. 4. Samantha Linder, O-C, 21:56.90. 5. Daisy Korus, HLHF, 22:04.80. 6. Leah Podliska, HLHF, 222:11.60. 7. Jocelyn Stara, DCA, 22:15.10. 8. Maelee Beacom, LV, 22:26.40. 9. Faith Morris, P, 22:47.40. 10. Jessica Krueger, P, 23:03.70. 11. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 23:06.60. 12. Madison Stricklin, HSF, 23:10.60. 13. Sydney Guzinski, O-C, 23:11. 14. Laura Ramirez-Torres, W-Pi, 23:16.50. 15. Emma Larson, FB, 23:18.