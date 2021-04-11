Tiger 4x400m win secure co-championship at Millard South Invite

A first place finish in the final race of the afternoon allowed Fremont to claim a co-championship at the Millard South Invite Friday.

The Tigers trailed Lincoln Pius X by two points in the team score going into the 4x400m.

Tyson Baker, Nolan Miller, Carter Waters, and Drew Sellon combined to bring the Tigers a first place finish in the relay, edging out the Thunderbolts by two seconds with a winning time of 3:32.56 to take home 10 points and finish the day with 83, matching Pius.

Waters and Braden Taylor set the 4x400m crew by scoring 14 points in the 1,600m with Taylor taking second in 4:24.02 and Waters coming in third in 4:25.78.

Waters also helped the Tigers 4x800m relay team, along with Aaron Ladd, Zac McGeorge and Nolan Miller to a first place finish with a time of 8:17.17.

Taylor also clocked in a 53.03 in the 400m to finish fourth - .4 seconds ahead of Micah Moore, who finished fifth.

Moore also took home a top 10 finish in the long jump, clearing 19’11 ¼” to finish seventh.

Baker claimed the final first place finish for the Tigers, winning the 800m in 1:59.02 and beating out teammate Miller, who finished second by .03 seconds.