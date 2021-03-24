Tiger golf looking to gain experience

The Fremont boys golf team will be working on gaining tournament experience as the 2021 season opens.

“We have very few guys on the roster because of the layoff last year that have really any tournament experience,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said.

The Tigers return just one player from 2019 with varsity tournament experience in junior Tyler Show, who will start the year at the top of the Tigers line-up. Show saw some time at the varsity level as a freshman in 2019.

Getting a feel for tournament play has been a focal point of the early practices for Fremont.

“Competitive golf is different from recreational golf and a lot of these guys haven’t played in a lot of tournaments,” Burg said. “The nerves are different when you are standing over the golf ball getting ready to hit it, so we’ve been trying to put them in some pressure situations at practice to get them as ready as we possibly can for what they are going to experience.”

Burg said that Grady Moeller has stepped into a leadership role for the group.

The senior joined the team last season, which would have been his first year with the team, but due to the cancellation of the year this 2021 campaign this season will be his first as a Tiger.