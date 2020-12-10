 Skip to main content
Tiger hockey nets win over Millard West
Tiger hockey nets win over Millard West

The Fremont Tigers hockey team secured a 4-1 win over Millard West Monday dat Moylan Iceplex.

Fremont got the scoring started in the first period with goals from Jacob TenKley and Jax Sorensen. Reese Franzen and Ryan Haack assisted on Ten Kley’s goal while Ty HallBergan assisted on Sorensen’s goal.

The Tigers extended their lead in the third period with TenKley and Sorensen both notching their second goals of the game to open up a 4-0 lead.

Millard West put their lone goal on the board with under two minutes to play.

Fremont moves to 7-3-1 on the season with the win and will host Lincoln Capitals East Sunday at 6 p.m.

