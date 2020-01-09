The Fremont Tigers Hockey Team split its last two games.
Fremont defeated Millard South 8-5 Wednesday night and dropped a 2-0 decision to Westside on Sunday.
Jax Sorensen's hat trick led Fremont in the win over Millard South. He scored off feeds from brother Spencer Sorensen at 6:08 in the second period and Spencer Sorensen and Ryan Haack later in the second at 1:41 and Spencer Sorensen and Carter Franzen with 4:30 left in the third.
Spencer Sorensen added two goals of his own in the win, both assisted by Jax Sorensen.
Reese Franzen also scored two goals, both in the first period. The first was unassisted and the second was helped with assists from Kolbe Moore and Cal Miller.
Wes Rademacher added a goal in the third on a feed from Corrie Sasse.
David Church had a hat-trick to lead the Patriots while Ty Hallberg scored two goals.
The Tigers take on Metro North at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sidner Ice Arena for Senior Night. Seniors will be honored 15 minutes prior to puck drop. Seniors are: Corrie Sasse, Spencer Sorensen, Kolbe Moore, Chandler Doray, Karson Martin, Wes Rademacher, and Cal Miller.
Jan. 5 at Tim Moylan Tranquility Iceplex
Fremont 0 0 0 -- 0
Westside 0 1 1 -- 2
1st period
No scoring
2nd period
W-Carter Marotta from Ty Haney and Michael Schilken
3rd period
W-Schilken from Marotta
-----
Jan. 8 at Baxter Arena
Fremont 3 2 3 -- 8
Millard South 2 1 2 -- 5
1st period
MS-10:51, David Church from Cole Foster and Riley Kennedy
F-10:43, Reese Franzen unassisted
F-8:32, Spencer Sorensen from Jax Sorensen
MS-5:50, Church from Cager Lucas and Pringle
F-4:10, Franzen from Kolbe Moore and Cal Miller
2nd period
F-6:08, Jax Sorensen assisted by Spencer Sorensen
MS-4:36, Ty Hallberg unasssited
F-1:41, Jax Sorensen goal assisted by Spencer Sorensen and Ryan Haack
3rd period
MS-11:16, Hallberg from Jacob Ten Kley
F-10:18, Wes Rademacher from Corrie Sasse
F-8:39, Spencer Sorensen from Jax Sorensen
MS-5:15, Church from Lucas and Pringle
F-4:30, Jax Sorensen from Spencer Sorensen and Carter Franzen