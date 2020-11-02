Tiger playoff run ended by Elkhorn South

ELKHORN - It was not the ending Fremont envisioned for their best season in decades, watching the seconds tick away in a blowout loss.
The Tigers were shutout by Elkhorn South 44-0 in the second round of the Class A playoffs Friday night, ending Fremont’s season.
The Storm scored on the opening drive, then were held in check for most of the half.
“I thought we played really well defensively in the first half, limited some of the things they wanted to do,” Fremont coach Lee Jennings said.
Elkhorn South tacked on the final points of the half with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining until halftime on a field goal to up its lead to 10-0.
Coming out of the intermission, he Storm’s defense put a strangle hold on Fremont’s offense.
Junior quarterback Carter Sintek was picked off on back-to-back possessions. The first set up Elkhorn South in the red zone, which the Storm converted into a rushing touchdown while the second was taken back for a pick-six, setting the score at 24-0.
“We just never really found a rhythm,” Jennings said. “They have a great defense and we knew that coming in and we just couldn’t get into the flow of things.”
Fremont was limited to just five first downs and 118 yards of total offense.
Sintek finished the night 11 of 22 for 85 yards with four interceptions. The Tigers ground game never found any room to operate, churning out just 33 yards with Micah Moore leading the team with 12 yards on 11 carries.
Elkhorn South finished off the third quarter with a 48-yard quarterback keeper to extend the lead out to 31-0.
The Storm tacked on two final touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
In the final postgame huddle of the year, Jennings asked the Tigers senior class to
“We have a lot to owe to that senior class,” Jennings said. “Going through COVID and leading through that, keeping things together and having a new coach and having to deal with that and all. They are a big reason why we are where we are today.”
They’ve set a standard and what I told the rest of the team is our job to get to that standard and higher as we move forward.”
Fremont ends the year with a 6-4 record.
