Tiger playoff run ended by Elkhorn South

ELKHORN - It was not the ending Fremont envisioned for their best season in decades, watching the seconds tick away in a blowout loss.

The Tigers were shutout by Elkhorn South 44-0 in the second round of the Class A playoffs Friday night, ending Fremont’s season.

The Storm scored on the opening drive, then were held in check for most of the half.

“I thought we played really well defensively in the first half, limited some of the things they wanted to do,” Fremont coach Lee Jennings said.

Elkhorn South tacked on the final points of the half with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining until halftime on a field goal to up its lead to 10-0.

Coming out of the intermission, he Storm’s defense put a strangle hold on Fremont’s offense.

Junior quarterback Carter Sintek was picked off on back-to-back possessions. The first set up Elkhorn South in the red zone, which the Storm converted into a rushing touchdown while the second was taken back for a pick-six, setting the score at 24-0.

“We just never really found a rhythm,” Jennings said. “They have a great defense and we knew that coming in and we just couldn’t get into the flow of things.”