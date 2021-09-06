Tiger softball goes 2-1 at Heartland Crossover tournament

Fremont softball went 2-1 at the Heartland Crossover Tournament Saturday in Columbus.

The Tigers started with an 11-0 loss to host Norfolk before regrouping to beat Columbus 4-3 and Lincoln Northeast 9-0.

Norfolk 11, Fremont 0: The Panthers broke open a scoreless game in the top of the fourth with a five-run frame, then came back to score six runs in the next inning to put the game out of reach for the Tigers.

Fremont was held to just two hits, left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and committed three errors.

Fremont 4, Columbus 3: A four-run fourth inning was enough for the Tigers to hold off the Discoverers in the second game of the tournament.

Columbus put up a run in the bottom of the first and held the lead until the fourth frame.

A lead-off single by Emma Sorensen and a walk to Mallory Schleicher set up Ella Cooper to put Fremont in front with an RBI double.

Kylie Phillips grounded into a fielder’s choice to score the go-ahead run.

Mackenzie Kinning doubled Fremont’s lead to 4-1.