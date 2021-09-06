Tiger softball goes 2-1 at Heartland Crossover tournament

Fremont softball went 2-1 at the Heartland Crossover Tournament Saturday in Columbus.
The Tigers started with an 11-0 loss to host Norfolk before regrouping to beat Columbus 4-3 and Lincoln Northeast 9-0.
Norfolk 11, Fremont 0: The Panthers broke open a scoreless game in the top of the fourth with a five-run frame, then came back to score six runs in the next inning to put the game out of reach for the Tigers.
Fremont was held to just two hits, left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and committed three errors.
Fremont 4, Columbus 3: A four-run fourth inning was enough for the Tigers to hold off the Discoverers in the second game of the tournament.
Columbus put up a run in the bottom of the first and held the lead until the fourth frame.
A lead-off single by Emma Sorensen and a walk to Mallory Schleicher set up Ella Cooper to put Fremont in front with an RBI double.
Kylie Phillips grounded into a fielder’s choice to score the go-ahead run.
Mackenzie Kinning doubled Fremont’s lead to 4-1.
Columbus tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Fremont escaped the frame by throwing out a runner at second to seal the win.
Fremont 9, Lincoln Northeast 0
The Tigers scored in all but one frame in a shutout win over the Rockets.
Fremont got the scoring started in the top of the first with a bases loaded walk followed by a hit by pitch put the first two runs on the board.
Phillips added an RBI single in the second to extend Fremont’s lead to 3-0.
Sorensen lined a double to left for a pair of RBI and a 5-0 advantage in the third.
Cooper launched a solo blast in the fourth for the only run of the inning.
Five-straight singles in the sixth resulted in four Fremont runs to finish off the scoring.
Cooper tossed the shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out nine and walking two.
Fremont will get a rematch with Norfolk Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the first game of the doubleheader set for 5 p.m.