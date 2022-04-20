Tiger tennis takes down Columbus

Fremont tennis earned a 8-1 win over Columbus Tuesday.

"This was a solid win today," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. "Last year we didn't play Columbus very well but today we came out with some very solid doubles play and it carried over to our singles matches."

The Tigers swept the three doubles matches.

No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby had the closest match in an 8-4 win.

No. 2 doubles Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker yielded just two games in an 8-2 win while No. 3 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Nora Pentel cruised to an 8-1 win.

"Adisyn and Becca were in control from start to finish, which is how we like to see them play," Justin Bigsby said.

Fremont won half of their singles matches with a score of 8-2 with No. 1 Abbie Bigsby, No. 4 Kirby and No. 5 Mendlik each finishing up six-games.

Blick, at No. 3 singles, secured an 8-3 win.

Baker posted a shutout at No. 6 singles, winning 8-0.

Fremont's lone loss on the day was freshman Pentel at No. 2 singles, losing in extras 9-8 (5).

"Nora's opponent seemed to get better as the match went on and put pressure on Nora to keep coming up with shot after shot," Justin Bigsby said. "A match like that just comes down to experience, which Nora is gaining every day. She'll learn from this one and only get better."

Fremont closes out the week by hosting Lincoln Southwest Thursday with first serve set for 2:30 p.m.

The Tigers will also host their home invitational Saturday.

