Tigers advance as team to state golf for first time since 2015

For the first time since 2015, the Fremont boys golf team is headed to state as a team.

The Tigers finished third at the Class A-2 district tournament at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island, shooting 329 as a group.

Three Fremont golfers came home with individual medals led by an eighth place finish from Drake Hull. Tyler Show and Carson Vecera joined Hull on the medal stand, both tying for 10th.

“Three district medalists is a pretty cool thing,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Hull shot a +7, 79, shooting a +4, 41, on the front side and a +3, 38, on the back.

“There was a lot of pressure today and he played his round like he has all year, just really steady,” Burg said. “He really just played mature, smart golf as a freshman.”

Show and Vercera both ended the day at +8, 80, though the pair took much different paths to reach the end score.

Each made four bogeys on the front nine to make the turn at +4, but neither took an extra stroke on the same hole.

On the backside, Vecera made nothing worse than a bogey while Show followed up his lone birdie of the day on the par three 14th with back-to-back double bogeys to reach his final tally.

“It was great to have those three scores to pace us today,” Burg said.

Beau Shanahan rounded out the Tigers team score with a +18, 90, highlighted by an eagle on the par four fifth.

Alex Riessen also shot a 103 for Fremont.

Fremont finished behind champion Elkhorn South (295) and runner-up Grand Island (320).

Fremont now turns its attention to the final tournament of the year—the Class A state meet at Norfolk Country Club.

“It’s a course that we are really familiar with and a course that we played really well Friday (at the Norfolk Invite),” Burg said. “If we take care of business for us, we’ll see how that shakes out in the end.

The opening tee time for the tournament is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0