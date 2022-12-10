Tigers aiming to reach one step further

Fremont boys and girls wrestling returns multitude of state qualifiers and a pair of state medalists on the boys side this winter.

The goal remains the same for all the Tigers, take this season one step further than the last.

“One step at a time, it’s kind of cliché, but that’s what we do,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. “One step at a time, one tournament at a time and hopefully by the end of the year we’re peaking at the right time and our girls and guys are ready to rock it at districts and state.”

Seniors Benny Alfaro and Titus Richardson headline the returners for the Fremont boys team.

Alfaro notched a silver medal finish at 195lbs last year, making a dark horse run through the state bracket after winning a district title to finish runner-up.

Richardson finished third at 285lbs, losing his only match at state to eventual champion Tyson Terry of Omaha North.

Both spent time over the summer taking part in the Nebraska vs. Maine challenge, an annual exchange of wrestlers between the two states with this year’s contest being held in Maine.

“Our expectations for both of them is to be in the state finals,” Wilcox said. “They are team captains for us, they’re leading by example and the guys around them are improving with them.”

Also back are state qualifiers Quinlan Johnson (120), Derrick Alfaro (132), Kevin Perez (145) and Michael Dalton (170).

The Tigers also get a boost in freshmen Preston Wagner, a middle school state medalist, at 220lbs.

In Fremont’s first tournament of the year—the Tigers’ own Invitational—the Tigers earned eight medals led by Johnson and Richardson taking home first place in their weight classes.

Through three duals Fremont is 1-2, losing both duals in a triangular with Blair and Papillion La Vista South before beating Ralston Tuesday night.

On the girls side, the Tigers return a handful of experienced wrestlers while adding some experience in its freshmen class.

“We have some young pups coming in that are contributing to the varsity line-up,” Wilcox said.

Freshman Kaylee Bedsole is no stranger to the mats, winning a state championship in middle school.

“We knew coming in she’d be pretty darn tough,” Wilcox said.

She’s off to a 6-0 start in the Tigers singlet, winning the 120lbs division at the Fremont Invite with three pins.

“Kaylee’s wrestled for six years already, so the transition has been, I won’t say easy, but it’s been a lot easier for her compared to girls who have just started to wrestle and that goes a long ways,” Wilcox said.

Key returners for the Tigers include state qualifier Julissa Guerrero-Pena (220), Hailey O’Brien (190), Kyra Gonzalez (100), Sofia Blanco (105) and Kylie Sullivan (130).

The depth of the Tigers girls team allowed for Fremont to finish third at their home meet to begin the year, led by six championship match appearances—resulting in three individual champions in Gonzalez—who beat teammate Sophia Turpitt, Blanco, and Sullivan.

The Fremont girls are also 3-0 on the year in duals, beating Blair and Papillion-La Vista South in a triangular and toppling Ralston.

Both Fremont teams will compete in the Omaha South Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.