LINCOLN — Fremont High School gained some revenge on Lincoln Pius on Wednesday in the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals at Lincoln Southeast.
The fourth-seeded Tigers knocked off top-seeded and eighth-rated Lincoln Pius X 51-46 in the opening semifinal at Southeast.
The Tigers flipped the script after losing to the Thunderbolts (6-3) by 22 in the second game of the season.
“When we got beat by 20-some, a lot of times people wouldn’t want to … but we did want to try to play them again,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “We know we got to play again (in regular season) now too, so the pressure will now be back on us.”
Fremont had better success shooting the ball (the Tigers missed their first 16 three-pointers in the first meeting against Pius X) and defending Pius X’s front court. The Bolts’ Kloee Sander and Alexis Markowski combined for 50 points in the first meeting. They still created some trouble Wednesday, but Fremont, playing a defender on each side of Markowski, held the duo to 26 points.
Freshman Taylor McCabe scored a game-high 17 points for the Tigers, who got two big threes in the fourth quarter from junior Emma Shepard, including one to break a 44-44 tie midway through the quarter.
McCabe followed with a layup to push the lead to five.
Pius X coach Ryan Psota said the difference was the Tigers’ junior point guard.
“The difference today I thought was (Sydney) Golladay,” he said. “Her ability to get penetration today versus the first the game was a big difference because she could spot up the other kids for shots.”
Fremont (8-2) has won eight of nine games, and that included going 3-1 in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Flynn said that tournament helped prepare the Tigers for the HAC bracket.
“We had to play four days in a row (in Phoenix) so we had to use some of our bench,” Flynn said. “We played 11 today and if Mya (Larson) would have been there we would have played all 12. We did talk about that pressure we got to face there. Winning a couple of those games down the stretch, so those kind of games really help when you get in a tight situation.”
The Tigers will now play Lincoln Southwest. The Class A No. 9 Silver Hawks worked their way out of an eight-point deficit, tightened the screws on defense and defeated Kearney 44-37. The Silver Hawks finished the game on a 24-9 run.
“This group of kids over the last three years has been really good in close games,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. “In the end, they found a way to sort of dig themselves out of a hole, stay close, play tough defense and make shots when they’ve needed to. That’s kind of been their trademark.”
Kearney (5-5) threw several defensive looks at the Silver Hawks, worked the game into its pace and took a 28-20 lead late in the third quarter on a three-pointer from Elle Dalhgren.
Southwest (8-2) adjusted.
“We finally went out to our five-out offense, just to get some movement,” Rump said.
Hannah Kelle and Skylar Pieper hit corner threes on back-to-back Southwest possessions. That opened things up for senior Jaden Ferguson, who scored 14 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“She’s just a tough matchup for everybody right now,” Rump said of Ferguson, who scored 31 points against Lincoln East in the quarterfinals.
Junior Adison Wood led Kearney, which was coming off a win against No. 6 Lincoln Northeast, with 17 points.
The date and time of the championship game will be determined later after weather forced a delay in the tournament.