LINCOLN — It wasn’t an ideal day to play golf on Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln.
Fremont High School was among the teams that braved the rain and cold during the Lincoln Southwest Invitational. The host school, led by medalist Geran Sander (71), won the meet with a 298. Defending state champion Norfolk was second with 312.
Final team standings weren’t available at press time, but the Tigers finished with as 385.
“I thought the guys came and competed well,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “Some of our guys handled the (cold and rain) better than others. It has been such a crazy spring that I think some of them reached a breaking point as far as the weather is concerned.”
Senior Jack Kranz led the Tigers by shooting an 85.
“Jack competed well,” Burg said. “He didn’t drive the ball particularly well, but he kept it in play off the tee box and his short game today was really good. He got up and down well on the front and back nine.”
Cal Miller finished with a 96.
“Cal didn’t let anything get him down,” Burg said. “I think it was his best competitive round and the best he has hit the ball for 18 holes.”
Logan Martinez finished with a 100 while Kenand Brodd (104) and Nick Lamme (107) also competed.
Sander’s best score of the season helped LSW to the team win. Sander’s teammate Josh Bartels finished with a 71 and placed second. Hudson Schulz of the Silver Hawks was seventh with a 78 and Tanner Riggs was eighth with a 78.
York’s Reed Malleck shot a 72 to place third to help the Dukes to a third-place finish. Norfolk standout Luke Kluver finished fourth with a 73.
The Tigers will play Thursday at Norfolk in the Heartland Athletic Conference championships at the Norfolk Country Club.
On Monday, Fremont will travel to Indian Creek Golf Course to face Elkhorn and Blair in a triangular at 4:15. It will be the first of two triangulars next week for FHS. On Tuesday, they will host Columbus High and Norfolk at the Fremont Golf Club.
Fremont will return to Norfolk on May 10 for the Panthers’ annual invitational at the country club.