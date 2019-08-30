Lincoln Northeast spoiled Fremont High School's 2018 season opener with a shutout win. On Friday night, the Tigers returned the favor.
Fremont's defense came up with big plays when it needed them and the Tigers defeated the Rockets 21-0 at Heedum Field.
"This was really good, especially since they beat us pretty bad last year (22-0)," Fremont junior quarterback Jack Cooper said. "We got a little revenge on them. We have a lot of work to do, but it was a good start."
The Tigers' big offensive line -- tackles Kade Richardson and Boone Gray, guards Keegan Menning and Carter Richmond and the center combination of Jesus Morales and Sergio Chavez set the tone early.
Fremont drove 64 yards on six plays. Senior running back Mitchell Baxa did most of the damage, including ripping off a 37-yard run. Baxa finished the march with a 7-yard touchdown run. Jace Lamkins' conversion made it 7-0 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
"I thought we were prepared to do that," Menning said. "I thought we'd make smaller gains, but that was amazing. I thought that was awesome. We worked together as a good unit."
Late in the first quarter, the Tigers put together their second scoring drive. Cooper guided FHS on a nine-play, 43-yard march that culminated when senior fullback Carter Newill carried it in from the 3.
Baxa, Newill and Jax Sorensen combined for eight carries on the drive and Cooper hit Tyler Downey for a 6-yard completion. Newill's TD and Lamkins' conversion put the Tigers up 14-0 with 11:28 left in the half.
"Coach (Dan) Martin had Northeast ready to go tonight," Fremont coach Seth McClain said. "They blitzed and stunted. They were never in the same place on defense. That made it kind of hectic, but I'm so proud of our guys."
Northeast had driven 22 yards in two plays late in the first half, but Gray stripped a Northeast ball carrier and junior Kayden Garges recovered the fumble.
The Rockets threatened late in the half. Quarterback Jeremiah Collier marched his team from the LNE 36 to the FHS 25, but Quintin Rudder, Garges and Gray had key sacks to end the half.
"That was big because they were moving the ball," McClain said. "We got some pressure on them and that was a big momentum changer. It is hard to throw the ball when you've got guys in your face."
The FHS defense forced a turnover (an interception) early in the third quarter and the offense made Northeast pay.
Cooper and Dawson Glause connected on a 59-yard scoring pass that gave the Tigers a three-touchdown lead with 9:18 left in the period.
"When you have Glause out there one-on-one with anybody, he will burn them because he is quick," Cooper said. "I just got the ball up there and he made a really nice play for us."
It was the first career start for Cooper. As a sophomore backup to Brody Sintek, he suffered a major knee injury that ended his season prematurely.
"I was nervous, especially after coming back from the knee injury, but it was good nerves," Cooper said. "I was excited to get back out there and see what all of that hard work we did over the summer would turn into."
Northeast mounted one more scoring threat. The Rockets got as far as the FHS 16, but Collier's pass was intercepted at the 1 by Massimo Lojing. In the fourth quarter, Connor Stone intercepted a Northeast pass.
"Our kids battled and got us some turnovers," McClain said."We wanted to change the field on Northeast and we did some good things defensively."
McClain said the Tigers, though, have things that they need to get cleaned up on both sides of the ball before next weeks' game at Omaha Benson.
"We did some good stuff, but we've got things to work," he said. "We got tired and we were cramping up out there. We have to get in good shape. There is nothing like getting in game shape. Now they know what that will take."