Fremont High School didn’t show any lingering after-effects Friday night from a weekend loss to Lincoln Pius in the Early Bird Classic.
The Tigers scored 11 of the first 12 points of the game and went on to defeat Grand Island 74-41 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
“We kept up our defensive pressure and our tempo on offense,” Fremont senior Jaylee Cone said. “We hit some big shots.”
The Tigers forced 35 turnovers, including 21 in the first half, while improving their record to 2-1.
“We were really happy with our energy level tonight,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I thought we bounced back well from that loss on Saturday. We had a good practice Monday and I was pleased with how they came back the next three days. I really expected us to play hard and intense like that. Our defense really did spur our offense.”
Sydney Golladay, who finished with 13 points and six assists, hit a 3-point basket to put the Tigers up 11-1 with 4:28 left in the first quarter. Teammate Taylor McCabe added a pair of 3s in the final 62 seconds of the period to give the Tigers a 21-11 advantage.
Katie Zuelow of the Islanders hit a 3 to open the second quarter and cut the deficit to 21-14. The Tigers responded with a 17-0 run that included a 3 apiece from Emma Shepard, McCabe and Cone. Lexie Glosser’s two free throws made it 38-14 with 3:19 left in the half. The Tigers led 45-22 at the break.
The Tigers connected on 15 of 31 shots in the opening half, including 7 of 16 from 3-point land.
“Hitting shots early gave us some confidence and it also allowed us to keep the pressure on them defensively,” Flynn said. “We got some easy shots in the transition.”
The Tigers were 10 of 28 on 3s for the game. McCabe, who finished with 21 points, was 4 of 9 while Shepard, who had 12, connected on 3 of 5.
“Syd took control out there and took the ball to the glass with some nice drives,” Flynn said. “Em had some good hard drives and also hit some shots. Taylor shot the ball like she can and knocks down 21 points.”
Jaci Hunter had nine points for the Islanders.
Fremont will play Friday night at Kearney. Cone said the team — a mixture of veterans and five freshmen — is coming together well.
“It was different playing with everyone at first because a lot of them I had never played with,” the senior said. “But I think we all blend together well. We’ve come together ever since the start of the summer league.”
Box Score
Grand Island 11 11 11 8 — 41
Fremont 21 24 20 9 — 74
Grand Island — Kelly Contreras 2, Katie Zuelow 7, Kiara McInturf 4, Jaci Hunter 9, Ella McDonald 3, Lilly Reed 4, Kamryn Kier 1, Anna Rose 1, Rya Chavez 2, Nyayien Rial 4, Megan Garcia 4.
Fremont — Mya Larson 2, Sydney Golladay 13, Madi Moore 4, Taylor McCabe 21, Tessa Chicoine 6, Lexi Glosser 2, Emma Shepard 12, Sarah Shepard 3, Charlie Earth 6, Jaylee Cone 5.