Tigers bounce back against Glenwood

COUNCIL BLUFFS - Fremont took the shootout part of the MAC Shootout to heart, lofting 37 three’s in a 72-57 win over Glenwood (IA) Saturday.

“This is a big character builder after not only a tough game last night, but an emotional loss,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

The Tigers second half slump against Lincoln High Friday carried over to the first quarter as Glenwood carried a 21-20 lead into the second quarter

Fremont broke out at the start of the second frame, putting together a 12-3 run started by a three from Macy Bryant, who finished 15 points. Bryant knocked down three three’s in the early portion of the contest as the Rams elected to protect the paint.

“I was kind of surprised,” Bryant said.

The run kept Fremont in front 41-33 at the half.

Bryant’s defense starred in the second half as the senior was tasked with guarding the Rams leading scorer Jenna Hopp, a South Dakota State commit. Hopp scored 21 points in the first half.

“Coach (Daryl) Nelsen had wanted to do that originally,” Flynn said. “With how much their big (Kennedy Jones) plays in the paint, we thought we’d leave Macy there.”

Bryant picked up the task in the second half after Taylor McCabe was tagged for her third foul.

“Taylor had done a really good job in the first half, but since she was in foul trouble I knew I just had to carry over what she was doing in the second half,”Bryant said.

Hopp scored just six points in the second half and didn’t make a three after connecting on five shots from range in the opening half.

“It worked out really well,” Flynn said. “She really took on that challenge.”

With Glenwood’s offense limited, Fremont stretched its lead out to 17 points by the end of the third quarter, 63-44, after McCabe knocked in a three at the horn.

McKenna Murphy started the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, part of her 5 of 11 shooting night from range for 19 points.

With Friday night’s loss fresh on Fremont’s mind, protecting its lead was on the forefront of their plan for the final quarter Saturday.

“Down the stretch when we had the cushion, we took shots down the stretch that hurt us,” Flynn said. “So we learned from last night and didn’t just rush. I liked that the next couple times we had some penetrations, three or four passes and then a kick out for a three.”

McCabe led Fremont in scoring with 22 points, posting a double-double with 10 rebounds and also added four steals.

Sarah Shepard added eight points and eight boards to Fremont’s haul.

Fremont will have a chance to catch their breath after playing four ranked teams in the last five games, hosting winless Grand Island Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0