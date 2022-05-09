Tigers bow out of districts in semifinals

Fremont baseball’s spring season ended in the A-1 district semifinals with the Tigers seventh inning rally falling short in a 5-3 loss to Omaha Burke.

The Tigers went into the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-0 after being held to just one hit over the course of the first six frames by Burke starter Owen Kelley.

Cal Janke started the comeback effort, wearing a pitch with the Tigers down to their final out. Quinn Gossett followed with a double to center field.

Landon Mueller cleared the bases with a three-run bomb to get Fremont on the board.

The Tigers season ended in the next at-bat on a ground out.

Mueller kept the Tigers in the game on the mound, tossing 5 ⅔ shutout innings. The senior struck out 11 while scattering six walks and one hit.

His 11 strikeouts gives him 72 K’s to end the year, setting the new program record for strikeouts in a single-season.

His 5th and 6th walk sandwiched his 10th and 11th strikeout in the sixth inning before handing the ball off to Ryan Dix.

Burke cashed in both of Mueller’s walks with a single to left off Dix, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Dix escaped the damage with his lone strikeout of the day.

Three Fremont errors in the top of the fifth allowed Burke to tack on three more runs, setting the score at 5-0.

The Tigers made back-to-back errors to start the inning before a single through the right side of the infield plated a run.

The final error of the frame loaded the bases, allowing a run to come in on a sacrifice fly.

Brandt Phillips took over after Dix issued his first walk of the day, exiting after 2/3 of an inning.

Phillips walked in a run before getting out of the jam with an infield pop up.

Julius Cortes landed Fremont’s first hit in the bottom of the fourth as the Tigers were held to just three hits on the day.

Fremont ends the year 11-7.

The group will now trade in their black-and-gold threads for the blue-and-red uniforms of the First State Bank Post 20 American Legion team for their summer slate of action.

