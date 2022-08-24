 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tigers bring back experienced group

FRE_0082422_FHS Tennis_p1.jpg

Fremont's Cameron Indra returns a shot during practice. Indra returns to the Tigers line-up with experience as the No. 1 sngles plyayer.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys tennis team took its lumps last fall with an inexperienced group of juniors.

With that same group back as seniors, the Tigers are hoping the experienced gained will translate into

“With a senior-heavy group, you’ve got experience, so that’s a good thing and we are trying to build off of that,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. “We’re trying to put guys into positions where they are most comfortable and where they’ve had experience in the past, but also still play to the strengths.”

At the top of the line-up will be senior Cameron Indra for a second-straight fall.

“We are going to start him at No. 1 singles and just see what happens at the first invite,” Bigsby said. “He’s got the mentality for singles, he’s got the desire for singles, so we just got to get him going down the right path and get him some wins at No. 1 singles, which is never easy to do.”

Indra won nine matches at No. 1 singles as a junior.

Even with a healthy portion of the line-up returning, the doubles pairs for the Tigers are still up in the air, though Bigsby was encourage by the work the group put in during the summer.

“We’ve got some guys who played quite a bit this summer, so their doubles play is looking significantly stronger than it was last year, which is great to see,” Bigsby said. “It was kind of a surprise to see.”

