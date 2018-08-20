OMAHA — Fremont High School improved its record to 5-0 by winning the Omaha Bryan Softball Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers finished 3-0 in the tournament, which began Friday, including an 8-4 win over Omaha Burke in the championship game.
Jewel Ashbrook was the winner in all three games. She worked all five innings against Burke and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three.
Ashbrook also went 3-for-3 against the Bulldogs, including a two-run home run in the fifth. She finished with four RBI.
“Jewel was a workhorse in the circle all weekend for us,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “She really shined when it mattered most.”
The Tigers took charge in the top of the first inning of the championship game by scoring four runs.
Senior Mikayla Paulson led off with a triple and scored on Tori Baker’s single. An Ashbrook single and a walk to Carlie Neuhaus loaded the bases. After a strikeout, Baker scored on a wild pitch. Annie Cooper’s double made it 4-0.
Ashbrook’s two-run single in the second made it 6-0, but the Bulldogs cut into the deficit. A solo home run in the second and three runs in the fourth made it 6-4.
In the fifth, Paulson singled and scored later in the inning on Ashbrook’s blast. The Bulldogs failed to score in the bottom of the inning and time expired.
Cami Bisson went 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Tigers. Paulson, Baker, Neuhaus and Aleesha Broussard had two hits each.
In the semifinals on Saturday, Fremont, seeded second, beat third-seeded Omaha Northwest 15-3.
The game was tied at 1 in the top of the third. Baker reached on an error and Ashbrook singled. A walk to Neuhaus loaded the bases. With one out, Cooper blasted a grand slam.
“Annie’s grand slam definitely swung the momentum our way for good,” Schleicher said. “That was a big time at-bat from a senior leader.”
Cooper went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBI. Paulson and Ashbrook had two hits apiece. Baker, Maddie Schleicher, Neuhaus, Raegan Hoyle, Broussard, Jaylee Cone and Izzy Dobbs had one hit each.
Broussard had three RBI while Baker added two. Paulson, Neuhaus and Makenzie Ridder scored two runs each.
“It was great to have so many of our players get in and contribute on both sides of the ball today,” Coach Schleicher said.
Ashbrook allowed three earned runs with throwing a five-inning complete game. She allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.
On Friday, the Tigers built a 9-0 lead after two innings and went on to defeat Omaha North 11-2.
Neuhaus’ RBI double, a run-scoring triple from Ridder and Baker’s RBI single made it 3-0 in the first.
In the second, a two-run double by Neuhaus and a RBI single by Broussard highlighted a six-run inning. Ashbrook and Baker also hit a sacrifice fly each to push the advantage to nine runs.
North scored two runs in the third, but the Tigers responded with two of their own.
Alexa Chapman led off with a double. With one out, Kailey Rensch walked. A passed ball scored Chapman while Ashbrook’s double scored Rensch.
Neuhaus led the offensive attack with two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Ridder had two hits and two runs scored. Paulson, Ashbrook, Baker, Broussard, Alexis Cornett, Cone and Chapman had one hit each.
Ashbrook pitched three scoreless innings for the win. She allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven. Neuhaus worked the final two innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks. She struck out seven.
The Tigers will play Kearney in a doubleheader at 5 Thursday night at Schilke Fields.