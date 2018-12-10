BELLEVUE — Fremont High School captured top honors Saturday during the Chieftain Duals at Bellevue East.
The Tigers won four of five duals on their way to the team championship. FHS 132-pound senior Cody Carlson was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the meet.
“I am extremely proud of how the team came out and battled,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “This was a very competitive dual tournament with some tough Class A and Class B schools. I think being able to capture the team championship will give us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Wilcox said the Tigers performed well all the way through their roster.
“This was a total team victory and everyone who wrestled played a role in helping us win,” he said.
Carlson was one of three Tigers to go undefeated on the day. He joined Noah Molzahn (138) and Hunter Robertson (145) as champions in the tournament’s individual placings.
Tommy Wentz (152) and Riley Fox (160) were runner-up in their respective divisions. Sebastian Villagomez (106), Carlos Ahumada (120), Kayden Garges (182) and Kade Richardson (285) placed third.
Robertson, who won all of his matches by pin, won by a fall in 1:14 against Luke Rathjen during the Tigers’ 48-35 win over North Platte.
Carlson, Molzahn, Wentz, Trevin Escamilla (220) and Richardson won by pins. Villagomez and 195-pounder Isiah Nielsen won by forfeits.
The Tigers beat East 50-29 as Robertson, Fox, Garges, Escamilla, Richardson, Ahumada and Carlson won by pins. Molzahn earned a 4-1 decision over Collin Mutzenberger at 138 while Wentz earned a 19-4 technical fall over Ashton Evans at 152.
York defeated the Tigers 44-36. Robertson, Fox, Garges, Villagomez, Carlson and Molzahn won by pins.
The Tigers defeated Gretna 44-27. Fox, Richardson, Molzahn and Robertson won by pins. Wentz beat Lou Carnazzo 5-2 while Escamilla earned a 10-2 major decision over Omar Holtan. Villagomez beat Ayden Hall 6-4 and Carlson picked up a 9-1 major decision over Leyton Tuma. Ahumada won by forfeit.
Fremont also prevailed 45-33 over Omaha Westside.
Fox, Escamilla, Molzahn and Robertson won by pins. Michael Gehring (113), Ahumada and Carlson won by forfeits. Wentz won a 15-4 major decision over Ben Radicia.
The Tigers compete Thursday in a dual at Omaha Northwest.