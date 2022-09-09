Tigers claim pair of bronze placements at home invite

Fremont tennis netted a pair of third place finishes at its home invite Friday.

Cameron Indra went 2-1 on the day to finish with the bronze in No. 1 singles while Brandon Gallo and Bryce Reeson combined to also go 2-1.

Indra won his opening match in dominant fashion, 8-0, then was bounced to the third place match with an 8-3 loss to Norfolk's No. 1.

He rebounded with an 8-3 win of his own to end the day.

Gallo and Reeson took a similar path, winning their opening match 8-2 before battling Westside to an 8-4 loss.

They finished the day with an 8-4 win.

At No. 2 singles, Jacob Broeker lost both of his match - 8-6 to Gretna and 8-1 to Bellevue East.

No. 1 doubles Gage Ritthaler and Grant Rump lost both of their matches as well.

On Thursday, the Tigers captured a pair of individual titles and a runner-up placement in the team standings at the inaugural Omaha Northeast Invite.

The Tigers finished one point behind Bellevue West in the team standings, 24-23.

"This was a solid performance for us today," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby Thursday. "Cameron did a nice job in each match of building a lead and then sustaining that. Jacob hit the ball as clean as he's hit it all season. And the doubles teams showed some good progress in how we're trying to get them to play doubles."

Much like Friday, Indra, at No. 1 singles, and Gallo and Reeson at No. 2 doubles found tournament success.

Both emerged from the day unbeaten.

At No. 2 singles Broeker went 1-1 to finish in second place. Ritthaler and Rump at No. 1 doubles also went 1-1, but finished fifth.